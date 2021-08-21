Complete results from the 30th annual MidAtlantic fishing tournament

Cash Prize Winners
* As noted above, cash payout differences vary by level of calcutta participation.
Heaviest White Marlin – 82 lbs. – Sea Wolf – Anthony Martina – Middletown, DE - $1,017,127
2nd Heaviest White Marlin – 80 lbs. – Lucky duck II – Art Boykin – Berlin, MD - $162,604
3rd Heaviest White Marlin – 75 lbs. – Fish On – Andrew Dotterweich – Jupiter, FL - $680,387
Heaviest Blue Marlin – 1135 lbs. – Billfisher – Jon Duffie – Ocean City, MD - $1,167,762
2nd Heaviest Blue Marlin – 958 lbs. – Wolverine – Rocky Hardison – Beaufort, NC - $198,716
3rd Heaviest Blue Marlin – 681 lbs. – Goin’ in Deep – Larry Hesse – Manasquan, NJ - $412,237
Heaviest Tuna – 235 lbs. – Pipe Dreamer – Chip Caruso – Colts Neck, NJ - $738,252
2nd Heaviest Tuna – 227 lbs. – Pipe Dreamer – Chip Caruso – Colts Neck, NJ - $261,813
3rd Heaviest Tuna – 188 lbs. – The Right Place – Bob Hugin – Summit, NJ - $244,556
Heaviest Wahoo – 58 lbs. – Just One More – Tom Perry – Pasadena, MD - $63,614
2nd Heaviest Wahoo – 57 lbs. – Amarula Sun – Danny Veid – Tarpon Springs, FL - $68,479
3rd Heaviest Wahoo – 50 lbs. – Reel Moore – Kevin Moore – Pasadena, MD - $3,055
Heaviest Dolphin – 45 lbs. – Amarula Sun – Danny Veid – Tarpon Springs, FL - $98,441
2nd Heaviest Dolphin – 36 lbs. – Taylor Jean – Ken Hager – Tinton Falls, NJ - $36,707
3rd Heaviest Dolphin – 33 lbs. – Picasso Moon – Randy Gibbs – Houston, TX - $16,826
Huk Billfish Points Calcutta – Cape May
Most Points – 1575 – Viking 80 – Pat Healey – New Gretna, NJ - $12,220
2nd Most Points – 1050 – Krazy Salts – Dave Anderson – West Palm Beach, FL - $7,332
3rd Most Points – 1050 – Canyon Lady – Jamie Diller – Stone Harbor, NJ - $4,888
* Point ties broken based on time of catch
Atlantic Tackle Billfish Points Calcutta – Ocean City
Most Points – 1275 – Max Bet – Matt Weber – Vero Beach, FL - $25,850
2nd Most Points – 1275 – Blood Money – William Keller – Brielle, NJ - $15,510
3rd Most Points – 1200 – Big Stick – David Bowen – Suwanee, GA - $10,340
* Point ties broken based on time of catch
Other Calcutta results
The following participants received calcutta winnings for various positions on the leaderboard during the tournament:
White Marlin
69 lbs. – C Boys – Luke Blume – Berlin, MD - $48,598
68 lbs. – RoShamBo – Nick Shriver – Leonardtown, MD - $292,152
68 lbs. – Lunatico on Effe Mae – Lance Converse – West Palm Beach, FL - $7,896
Blue Marlin
487 lbs. – Reel Tight – Steven Pilipauskis – Riva, MD - $32,571
472 lbs. – The Zipper – Eddie Zajdel – Ocean City, MD - $36,660
Tuna
185 lbs. – Slim Shady – John Arceri - Mineola, NY - $98,104
184 lbs. – Endorfin – Jere Murdoch – Howell, NJ - $79,398
182 lbs. – Warden Pass – Val Fichera – Cape May, NJ - $8,883
182 lbs. – Internal Fixation – Marshall Allegra – Rumson, NJ - $6,110
179 lbs. – Taylor Jean – Ken Hager – Tinton Falls, NJ - $34,639
175 lbs. – The Right Place – Bob Hugin – Summit NJ - $7,896
Dolphin
26 lbs. – Risky Business – Daniel McCarthy – Avalon, NJ - $6,298
Wahoo
32 lbs. – Mack 900 – Patrick McGovern – Somerset, NJ - $23,124
Point Winners (Trophies)
Most Points White Marlin – 1575 – Viking 80 – Pat Healey – New Gretna, NJ
2nd Most Points White Marlin – 1200 – Big Stick – David Bowen – Suwanee, GA
3rd Most Points White Marlin – 1125 – Blood Money – William Keller – Brielle, NJ
Most Points Blue Marlin – 450 – Roll Groove – Darren Helwig – Owings, MD
2nd Most Points Blue Marlin – 418 – The Zipper – Eddie Zajdel – Ocean City, MD
3rd Most Points Blue Marlin – 389.5 – Wolverine – Rocky Hardison - Beaufort, NC
Most Points Tuna – 626 – The Right Place – Bob Hugin – Summit, NJ
2nd Most Points Tuna – 231 – Pipe Dreamer – Chip Caruso – Colts Neck, NJ
3rd Most Points Tuna – 122.5 – Internal Fixation – Marshall Allegra – Rumson, NJ
Most Points Overall – 1575 – Viking 80 – Pat Healey – New Gretna, NJ
Catch Report
White Marlin Released – 475
White Marlin Weighed – 16
Blue Marlin Released – 43
Blue Marlin Weighed – 9
Tuna Weighed – 83
Dolphin Weighed – 42
Wahoo Weighed – 7
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.