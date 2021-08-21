 Skip to main content
Complete results from the 30th annual MidAtlantic fishing tournament
Complete results from the 30th annual MidAtlantic fishing tournament

blue marlin

Rocky Hardison, of Beaufort, North Carolina, and the rest of the crew of Wolverine pose with the tournament-record 958-pound blue marlin that was caught Wednesday.

 Midatlantic Tournament, Provided

Cash Prize Winners

* As noted above, cash payout differences vary by level of calcutta participation.

Heaviest White Marlin – 82 lbs. – Sea Wolf – Anthony Martina – Middletown, DE - $1,017,127

2nd Heaviest White Marlin – 80 lbs. – Lucky duck II – Art Boykin – Berlin, MD - $162,604

3rd Heaviest White Marlin – 75 lbs. – Fish On – Andrew Dotterweich – Jupiter, FL - $680,387

Heaviest Blue Marlin – 1135 lbs. – Billfisher – Jon Duffie – Ocean City, MD - $1,167,762

2nd Heaviest Blue Marlin – 958 lbs. – Wolverine – Rocky Hardison – Beaufort, NC - $198,716

3rd Heaviest Blue Marlin – 681 lbs. – Goin’ in Deep – Larry Hesse – Manasquan, NJ - $412,237

Heaviest Tuna – 235 lbs. – Pipe Dreamer – Chip Caruso – Colts Neck, NJ - $738,252

2nd Heaviest Tuna – 227 lbs. – Pipe Dreamer – Chip Caruso – Colts Neck, NJ - $261,813

3rd Heaviest Tuna – 188 lbs. – The Right Place – Bob Hugin – Summit, NJ - $244,556

Heaviest Wahoo – 58 lbs. – Just One More – Tom Perry – Pasadena, MD - $63,614

2nd Heaviest Wahoo – 57 lbs. – Amarula Sun – Danny Veid – Tarpon Springs, FL - $68,479

3rd Heaviest Wahoo – 50 lbs. – Reel Moore – Kevin Moore – Pasadena, MD - $3,055

Heaviest Dolphin – 45 lbs. – Amarula Sun – Danny Veid – Tarpon Springs, FL - $98,441

2nd Heaviest Dolphin – 36 lbs. – Taylor Jean – Ken Hager – Tinton Falls, NJ - $36,707

3rd Heaviest Dolphin – 33 lbs. – Picasso Moon – Randy Gibbs – Houston, TX - $16,826

Huk Billfish Points Calcutta – Cape May

Most Points – 1575 – Viking 80 – Pat Healey – New Gretna, NJ - $12,220

2nd Most Points – 1050 – Krazy Salts – Dave Anderson – West Palm Beach, FL - $7,332

3rd Most Points – 1050 – Canyon Lady – Jamie Diller – Stone Harbor, NJ - $4,888

* Point ties broken based on time of catch

Atlantic Tackle Billfish Points Calcutta – Ocean City

Most Points – 1275 – Max Bet – Matt Weber – Vero Beach, FL - $25,850

2nd Most Points – 1275 – Blood Money – William Keller – Brielle, NJ - $15,510

3rd Most Points – 1200 – Big Stick – David Bowen – Suwanee, GA - $10,340

* Point ties broken based on time of catch

Other Calcutta results

The following participants received calcutta winnings for various positions on the leaderboard during the tournament:

White Marlin

69 lbs. – C Boys – Luke Blume – Berlin, MD - $48,598

68 lbs. – RoShamBo – Nick Shriver – Leonardtown, MD - $292,152

68 lbs. – Lunatico on Effe Mae – Lance Converse – West Palm Beach, FL - $7,896

Blue Marlin

487 lbs. – Reel Tight – Steven Pilipauskis – Riva, MD - $32,571

472 lbs. – The Zipper – Eddie Zajdel – Ocean City, MD - $36,660

Tuna

185 lbs. – Slim Shady – John Arceri - Mineola, NY - $98,104

184 lbs. – Endorfin – Jere Murdoch – Howell, NJ - $79,398

182 lbs. – Warden Pass – Val Fichera – Cape May, NJ - $8,883

182 lbs. – Internal Fixation – Marshall Allegra – Rumson, NJ - $6,110

179 lbs. – Taylor Jean – Ken Hager – Tinton Falls, NJ - $34,639

175 lbs. – The Right Place – Bob Hugin – Summit NJ - $7,896

Dolphin

26 lbs. – Risky Business – Daniel McCarthy – Avalon, NJ - $6,298

Wahoo

32 lbs. – Mack 900 – Patrick McGovern – Somerset, NJ - $23,124

Point Winners (Trophies)

Most Points White Marlin – 1575 – Viking 80 – Pat Healey – New Gretna, NJ

2nd Most Points White Marlin – 1200 – Big Stick – David Bowen – Suwanee, GA

3rd Most Points White Marlin – 1125 – Blood Money – William Keller – Brielle, NJ

Most Points Blue Marlin – 450 – Roll Groove – Darren Helwig – Owings, MD

2nd Most Points Blue Marlin – 418 – The Zipper – Eddie Zajdel – Ocean City, MD

3rd Most Points Blue Marlin – 389.5 – Wolverine – Rocky Hardison - Beaufort, NC

Most Points Tuna – 626 – The Right Place – Bob Hugin – Summit, NJ

2nd Most Points Tuna – 231 – Pipe Dreamer – Chip Caruso – Colts Neck, NJ

3rd Most Points Tuna – 122.5 – Internal Fixation – Marshall Allegra – Rumson, NJ

Most Points Overall – 1575 – Viking 80 – Pat Healey – New Gretna, NJ

Catch Report

White Marlin Released – 475

White Marlin Weighed – 16

Blue Marlin Released – 43

Blue Marlin Weighed – 9

Tuna Weighed – 83

Dolphin Weighed – 42

Wahoo Weighed – 7

