WJFL president Derryk Sellers a 'man of the people': Must Win

Derryk Sellers travelled South Jersey in a minivan last weekend.
The president of the West Jersey Football league saw plenty of high school football games and answered multiple questions. He saw touchdowns, interceptions and a historic win.
Along the way, he ate a Chick-fil-A sandwich in Audubon and chicken tenders in Wildwood. Sellers watches about a quarter or so of every game he attends.
“I like to be out in public,” he said. “I like to see people. I really love football. It’s just fun to watch kids.”
Too often, the people who run high school sports are faceless bureaucrats. It’s always a positive for these people to get out to as many events as possible.
It allows fans, players and coaches to put a face with a name they read in the paper and understand that actual human beings make the decisions that impact high school sports. Sometimes, a quick conversation is all that’s needed to resolve a complaint, solve an issue or understand the reasoning behind a policy that, at first, may not make any sense.
Sellers said he gets all types of reactions when at games. One lady asked him why there are no formal playoffs this season. Others wanted to know why the WJFL is not naming All-Stars this fall. Both were eliminated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That’s why I’m out there,” he said. “People have questions. I really don’t mind. I’m not going to deal with anything negative. I always try to focus on all of the good people.”
Sellers has long been involved in high school sports. His coaching career began at Hillside in Union County. He coached basketball and football at Cumberland Regional and football at Winslow Township and Lindenwold. He’s quick to smile and has a larger-than-life personality.
The WJFL presidency is not an easy job. The league’s 90-plus schools stretch from Trenton to Cape May and have diverse interests.
Sellers’ travels began last Friday in Linwood where he watched some of Mainland Regional’s 7-6 win over Pleasantville. He kidded with Mainland athletic director Mike Gatley about the game being played in a storm.
“I told him, ‘I can’t believe you’re playing,’” Sellers said. “I got a kick out of it.”
From Mainland, Sellers went to West Deptford to watch the Eagles play rival Paulsboro. He finished his night at a game between Timber Creek and Highland Regional.
“People are like, 'You’re putting a lot of miles on the car,’” he said. “I don’t mind. Why do you buy cars? To drive them. You don’t buy them to sit and look at them.”
On Saturday, Sellers started his day watching Woodbury at Haddon Township and then took in Bishop Eustace at Cherry Hill East.
“Cherry Hill East is the longest walk in the world from parking your car to the field,” Sellers said with a laugh. “They need a shuttle.”
From Cherry Hill, Sellers headed to Audubon to watch the Green Wave host Middle Township. He then took in games at Woodrow Wilson in Camden, Holy Cross in Delran and Collingswood.
“I called it ‘130 Saturday,’” Sellers said, “because I was all over Route 130.”
On Sunday, Sellers, who is also the Lindenwold athletic director, watched his school play Wildwood, which ended a 47-game, nearly six-year losing streak with a 30-6 win over Lindenwold. Sellers said he was impressed with the Wildwood fans.
"Our team walked through the Wildwood fans,” Sellers said. “They were like, ‘Keep your heads up, great game.’ There were no negative comments. They understood. They were appreciative of the effort.”
Sellers plans to be back out there this Friday and Saturday.
“These are the kind of things I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “Maybe I’m crazy, but it’s something I just really enjoy doing.”
As Sellers walked through the crowd at one game last weekend, someone shouted, “Derryk Sellers — man of the people.”
That he is, and if you see him at game this weekend, say hello or politely ask a question.
He’s ready to listen.
