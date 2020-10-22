WJFL president Derryk Sellers a 'man of the people': Must Win

Derryk Sellers travelled South Jersey in a minivan last weekend.

The president of the West Jersey Football league saw plenty of high school football games and answered multiple questions. He saw touchdowns, interceptions and a historic win.

Along the way, he ate a Chick-fil-A sandwich in Audubon and chicken tenders in Wildwood. Sellers watches about a quarter or so of every game he attends.​

“I like to be out in public,” he said. “I like to see people. I really love football. It’s just fun to watch kids.”

Too often, the people who run high school sports are faceless bureaucrats. It’s always a positive for these people to get out to as many events as possible.

It allows fans, players and coaches to put a face with a name they read in the paper and understand that actual human beings make the decisions that impact high school sports. Sometimes, a quick conversation is all that’s needed to resolve a complaint, solve an issue or understand the reasoning behind a policy that, at first, may not make any sense.