Wildwood native Vogel on verge of NBA title with Lakers: Must Win

Fran Vogel admits her wrists are a little sore from clenching her fists the past few weeks during the NBA playoffs.
Frank Vogel, 76, says sometimes he has had to turn off the television when the games get too intense
It’s not easy watching your son go from Wildwood High School to the verge of an NBA championship.
The Vogels’ son Frank, 47, is the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Los Angeles is one win away from claiming the NBA title. The Lakers lead the Miami Heat 3-1 in the best-of-seven NBA final series. Game 5 is 9 p.m. Friday.
“It’s crazy nerve-wracking,” said Fran, 69.
Frank plans to watch the game in his North Cape May home and Fran in her Wildwood Crest home. Fran watches with her friend Leslie, who reminds her to breathe.
Frank will definitely not be wearing the blue Greg Norman golf shirt he wore when the Heat beat the Lakers in Game 3.
“I hope they win,” the elder Frank said with a laugh. “It would put me out of my misery.”
A Lakers championship would make the younger Frank Vogel’s remarkable basketball story even more head-spinning.
Vogel played at Wildwood High School, one of the state’s smallest schools with an enrollment of less than 200.
He graduated in 1991 and began pursuing a career in coaching in 1994. After playing for Division III Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, he transferred to the University of Kentucky to get involved in the program run by then-coach Rick Pitino.
Vogel landed a job at Kentucky working as video coordinator. He took the game film and edited it into highlights for Pitino and his coaches to study.
He found mentors in Pitino and former Kentucky assistant Jim O’Brien. Pitino made Vogel chief video coordinator of the Boston Celtics when he became head coach of that team in 1997.
Vogel became an assistant coach when O’Brien became the Boston head coach in 2001. Vogel also served as O’Brien’s assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2004-05 and went to Indiana with O’Brien when he was hired as head coach in 2007.
Vogel was named head coach of the Pacers on Jan. 30, 2011, after O’Brien was fired. Vogel led Indiana to the 2013 and 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, which the Pacers lost to Lebron James and the Miami Heat. After Indiana, Vogel coached in Orlando for the Magic from 2016-18. He sat out last season before the Lakers hired him last May.
“I think of all the hours he put in the last 23 years,” Fran said. “He’s been working 18 or 19 hours a day, eight months a year.”
Fran joked that she doesn’t look good in purple when the Lakers hired her son.
Vogel faced plenty of doubters after the Lakers hired him. He did have a 54-110 record with the Magic. Fans and media wondered how he would get along with Lakers superstars James and Anthony Davis.
Others speculated that Lakers assistant and former NBA superstar Jason Kidd would replace Vogel a few months into the season. Famed Los Angeles Times sportswriter Bill Paschke wrote a column after Vogel’s hiring with an online headline that read: “Frank Vogel’s hiring by the Lakers prompts a question: Are they kidding?”
His parents heard the comments and read the negative articles.
“He got beat up good,” the elder Vogel said.
Fran wouldn’t mind having a word with some of her son’s critics.
“I’m his mother,” she said. “I’ll be nice.”
Vogel has always shown extraordinary confidence in himself when it comes to basketball.
“We’ve always had that (belief) in our family,” the father said. “My ex-wife is that way. I’m that way. I’ve gone through travails or whatever you want to call them, fought my own battles. I’ve always told my boys, “Do your very best.’”
And now the Vogels are poised to celebrate an NBA championship, an achievement that will solidify Frank’s status as an elite NBA coach. The Lakers are one of the world’s most famous sports franchises. Vogel could join Pat Riley, Bill Sharman, Paul Westhead and Phil Jackson as coaches to lead Los Angeles to NBA titles.
“I’m proud of him,” Frank said.
Michael McGarry's Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
