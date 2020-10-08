Wildwood native Vogel on verge of NBA title with Lakers: Must Win

He graduated in 1991 and began pursuing a career in coaching in 1994. After playing for Division III Juniata College in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, he transferred to the University of Kentucky to get involved in the program run by then-coach Rick Pitino.

Vogel landed a job at Kentucky working as video coordinator. He took the game film and edited it into highlights for Pitino and his coaches to study.

He found mentors in Pitino and former Kentucky assistant Jim O’Brien. Pitino made Vogel chief video coordinator of the Boston Celtics when he became head coach of that team in 1997.

Vogel became an assistant coach when O’Brien became the Boston head coach in 2001. Vogel also served as O’Brien’s assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2004-05 and went to Indiana with O’Brien when he was hired as head coach in 2007.

Vogel was named head coach of the Pacers on Jan. 30, 2011, after O’Brien was fired. Vogel led Indiana to the 2013 and 2014 Eastern Conference Finals, which the Pacers lost to Lebron James and the Miami Heat. After Indiana, Vogel coached in Orlando for the Magic from 2016-18. He sat out last season before the Lakers hired him last May.