Matt Klentak said it best Wednesday when he spoke about the return of sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Nobody said this season was going to be easy,” the Philadelphia Phillies general manager said.
But is it supposed to be this hard?
The Phillies find themselves in the middle of a COVID-19 nightmare. It’s one that every league, college and high school better be prepared to deal with if they want sports to return.
The Miami Marlins played in Philadelphia last weekend. The Marlins have had 17 players test positive for the new coronavirus.
The Phillies have undergone daily testing since Monday. They have had no players test positive, but a coach and home clubhouse staff member tested positive Wednesday.
The Phillies and Marlins are in limbo. Baseball’s other 28 teams have continued to play this week, but no one is quite sure when the Marlins and Phillies will take the field again.
Baseball has been forced to reschedule games on the fly. There is talk of adjusting rules to seven-inning doubleheaders and using winning percentage to figure out playoff teams.
If we want sports to continue in 2020-21, these are the type of scenarios that must be dealt with. The virus has caused chaos in every sport at all levels.
The Eagles began training camp this week with lineman Lane Johnson reporting he had tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, Eagles wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is one of several NFL players who have chosen not play this season.
It’s safe to assume there will probably be an outbreak among at least one NFL team this season.
NFL games might have to be cancelled or postponed. There’s a chance an NFL or MLB team might not be able to finish the season.
The vaunted NBA and NHL bubbles in Orlando, Florida, and Canada, respectively, could burst.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s plan is for the state’s fall high school sports to begin practice Sept. 14. The season for most sports would start Oct. 1. This plan could be updated or adjusted Aug. 28.
The Last Dance World Series, a statewide pseudo high school baseball tournament with more than 200 teams entered, is wrapping up play this week.
It showed that high school sports can happen during these times, but it was not easy. More than a few teams pulled out because of virus concerns. Schedules were adjusted.
The NJSIAA said Thursday it remains committed to a fall season.
“Contingency plans are being developed, but we’re strongly committed to our plan and to supporting school administrators as they prepare return-to-school strategies,” the NJSIAA said. “We strongly urge our member schools to remain hopeful and steadfast in their support of extracurricular opportunities like scholastic sports.”
But just like in professional sports, a high school team will probably have an outbreak this fall. Some schools might elect not to field teams at all.
There might come a time when all sports needs to be shutdown, just as it was in March. What that point is who knows, but we’ll know it when we see it.
For now, the sports community should take a deep breath and not react with hyperbole to each blow the virus delivers. The COVID-19 bad news is going to continue on a daily basis for the foreseeable future.
The Marlins and the Phillies might not be able to return to the field for two weeks. The Marlins might not be able to return at all.
Does that mean that the other 28 MLB teams, who have had minimal or no virus issues, should shut down?
Does an outbreak in a Morris County high school in North Jersey this fall mean that Atlantic County high school teams should stop playing?
Sports is worth safely pursing through the pandemic.
On the high school level, as the NJSIAA said Thursday, the absence of structured activities leads teens to engage in activities that spread the virus, such as large house parties.
On the pro level, there’s the very real entertainment value. It’s something the 76ers are keenly aware of as they are set to resume their season in the Orlando bubble Saturday against the Indiana Pacers.
“To think you can provide some level of relief, some entertainment, some reclaiming memories used to have of watching your favorite team,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “To be a part of that, I think about it a lot. We all kind of get it. We all feel that.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
