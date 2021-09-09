Trouble predicted for Eagles' new coach: Must Win

Philadelphia’s defense is aging.

The division should be better as Washington, Dallas and the Giants should all be improved.

And then there’s Sirianni.

His enthusiasm is encouraging. He’s an easy guy to root for.

“I come from a coaching family,” he said earlier this week, “and it definitely is special to me that it’s going to be my first game as a head coach this Sunday. And I know that's special for my entire family, so I'm really excited about that. Excited for my parents to watch it on TV. I’m excited for my brothers to watch it on TV. “

Sirianni said he’s going to have to keep his emptions under control Sunday.

“I always feel like as the leader of the football team people are looking at you,” he said. “If I'm too up, they're going to be too up. If I'm too down, they're going to be down. I just want to keep this even keel, no matter what's going through my mind. ... I need that so I can stay calm, and I can call the game the way I need to and manage the game the way I need to.”

The coaching staff as a whole is young. I like their energy. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is particularly impressive. But they’re going to pay for that inexperience.