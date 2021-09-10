Trouble ahead for Eagles; How does 5-12 sound?: Must Win

Thirty-five years ago another Philadelphia Eagles head coach made his debut.
Press of Atlantic City sports reporter Chuck Betson traveled south to watch Buddy Ryan coach the Eagles against Washington on Sept. 7, 1986.
Washington won 41-14.
The late Betson didn’t like what he saw. He loudly declared that Ryan had to go.
Betson asked fellow reporter Phil Anastasia, then of the Courier Post, what he thought. Anastasia calmly pointed out that it was Ryan’s debut and perhaps it was too soon to make such a harsh judgment.
Betson scoffed.
“Oh,” Betson said, “so you’re one of those wait-and-see guys.”
When it comes to judging coaches, I share Betson’s sense of urgency.
Nick Sirianni makes his debut as Eagles coach this Sunday when Philadelphia plays the Falcons in Atlanta.
If the Eagles don’t win Sunday, there’s trouble ahead.
A loss Sunday, and the Eagles could head to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Oct. 24th with an 0-6 record.
The over/under for Eagles wins this season is 6.5. I’ll take the under. The Eagles will finish 5-12.
Some expect Philadelphia to contend for the NFC East title.
I don’t see it.
They say if the offensive line stays healthy, it’s one of the best in football.
News flash — the offensive line is not staying healthy. They haven’t been healthy the past few seasons. They’re a year older, and there’s an extra game this season.
The Eagles finished 4-11-1 last season. They’re going to jump from four wins to double-digit victories?
History says no way.
Since the Super Bowl era began, the Eagles have won four or fewer games nine times. Only once (in 2013 when they finished 10-6) have they rebounded to have a winning record the following season. In fact, the most wins they had the following year on the other eight occasions was six.
And remember that 2013 team was Chip Kelly’s first season. Nick Foles starred at quarterback, throwing 27 TDs and just two interceptions.
(By the way, the Eagles wouldn’t be in this mess if they just kept Foles as quarterback instead of Carson Wentz after Foles led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl victory.)
There are multiple other reasons for the 5-12 prediction.
After starting just four games last season, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is for all intents and purposes a rookie. There will be growing pains.
Philadelphia’s defense is aging.
The division should be better as Washington, Dallas and the Giants should all be improved.
And then there’s Sirianni.
His enthusiasm is encouraging. He’s an easy guy to root for.
“I come from a coaching family,” he said earlier this week, “and it definitely is special to me that it’s going to be my first game as a head coach this Sunday. And I know that’s special for my entire family, so I’m really excited about that. Excited for my parents to watch it on TV. I’m excited for my brothers to watch it on TV. “
Sirianni said he’s going to have to keep his emptions under control Sunday.
“I always feel like as the leader of the football team people are looking at you,” he said. “If I’m too up, they’re going to be too up. If I’m too down, they’re going to be down. I just want to keep this even keel, no matter what’s going through my mind. ... I need that so I can stay calm, and I can call the game the way I need to and manage the game the way I need to.”
The coaching staff as a whole is young. I like their energy. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is particularly impressive. But they’re going to pay for that inexperience.
The Eagles did not take Betson’s suggestion and fire Ryan after his inauspicious debut. He went on to coach Philadelphia for five seasons but never won a playoff game.
The NFL is a much more win-now league than it was back in Ryan’s era.
Look at the last two Eagles coaches.
Kelly won a division and didn’t last three seasons.
Doug Pederson won the Super Bowl but couldn’t survive one losing season after three straight playoff appearances.
For the Eagles to have a shot at a respectable season, they have to win Sunday.
If they don’t, Sirianni could soon find himself on the clock.
Hardly anybody is a “wait-and-see guy” anymore.
