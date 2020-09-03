Thirteen years ago, I sat in the Citizens Bank Park press box on a September night and watched Pat Burrell hit a line-drive, three-run home run into the left field stands off a Colorado Rockies reliever.
The details are hazy, but Baseball-Reference.com fills them in.
It was Sept. 10, 2007. The reliever was Jorge Julio.
The Phillies trailed 5-2 when Burrell stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with two runners on. His home run tied a game that the Phillies went on to win 6-5 on a Ryan Howard double in the bottom of the 10th.
While I don’t recall the game’s play-by-play, what I clearly remember is my feeling as I watched Burrell circle the bases.
“The Phillies,” I thought to myself, “are good.”
On Tuesday night, I was again in the Citizens Bank Park press box as another Phillies outfielder, Andrew McCutchen, stepped to the plate against Washington Nationals reliever Kyle Finnegan. This time the Phillies led 2-0 in the bottom of the sixth.
McCutchen lined a three-run home run into the left field stands to blow the game open. The ball followed the same trajectory as Burrell’s blast 13 years earlier and left me with the same sentiment.
“The 2020 Phillies,” I thought to myself, “are good.”
In 2007, the Phillies began one of the greatest stretches in franchise history by winning the first of five consecutive National League East titles.
I’m not predicting a similar run for the 2020 Phillies, but they are more than capable of making the postseason for the first time since 2011 and winning playoff games.
Philadelphia (17-15) began Thursday with eight wins in their last nine contests. The Phillies scored at least six runs in 15 of their first 32 games.
“That’s what this lineup was built for — for us to put some crooked numbers up there,” McCutchen said. “I don’t, personally, feel like we’re even hot.”
The Phillies also feature quality starting pitching with Aaron Nola (4-2 and 2.45 ERA) and Zack Wheeler (4-0 with a 2.20 ERA) at the top of the rotation. Imagine those two starting Games 1 and 2 of a playoff series.
Phillies manager Joe Girardi won’t go there, yet.
“I’m not even going to let you ask the question,” Girardi told reporters Wednesday. “It’s great to have a combination like that. I think every manager wants combinations like that. These guys have been really impressive.”
Philadelphia’s bullpen, a weakness early in the season, has been stabilized with the addition of relievers Brandon Workman, Health Hembree and David Phelps. Workman and Hembree pitched in Boston for the Red Sox. Phelps broke in with the New York Yankees and was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers. All three are battle tested in the American League East, which boasts cozy ballparks, intense rivalries, deep lineups and some of baseball’s top teams.
Finally, there’s Girardi. He kept the team together through its slow start and when it didn’t even play for seven days because of new coronavirus issues in July.
The Phillies are sure to be tested by what is bound to be a hectic September as this COVID-19 shortened season draws to a close. Philadelphia will play three doubleheaders and eight games in six days from Sept. 8-13.
But the Phillies seem like they can’t play enough baseball right now. They’re having fun. Scott Kingery hit a walk-off home run to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 last Friday. McCutchen celebrated with a spinning break dance move at home plate. The Phillies have replayed the dance on the scoreboard to celebrate each win since.
“That’s ‘Breakdancing for Dummies’ right there,” McCutchen said with a laugh.
Philadelphia’s baseball karma also couldn’t be much better.
On Wednesday, Girardi rested first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who had batted .417 with four home runs the previous seven days.
Hoskin’s replacement, Neil Walker, hit a two-run, broken-bat single to propel the Phillies to a 3-0 win over Nationals ace Max Scherzer.
Late-inning clutch home runs, goofy celebrations and unexpected heroes — looks like a playoff team to me.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
