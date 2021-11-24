'The skills are the skills': Youth basketball clinics to focus on teaching good habits

Forget about Kristen Somogyi’s resume, which is eye opening.
She is New Jersey’s overall high school career basketball scoring leader.
But listening to her speak about the game breathes life into just how passionate she is about basketball. She has a definite opinion about what today’s players need to do to improve.
“Kids nowadays have gotten away from the skill work,” she said. “They’re very much into playing AAU, how many AAU teams am I on and how many games can I play in one weekend. That’s what we need to bring back — that skill work.”
Somogyi and ACIT girls basketball coach Jackie Siscone are doing just that. They are running skills and drills clinics for boys and girls from the third through eighth grades at the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center in Margate this December and January.
It’s an intriguing opportunity for South Jersey basketball players. Siscone and Somogyi boast impressive resumes.
Siscone scored 1,222 points in her Hammonton High School career (class of 1997). She played two years for NCAA Division I Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, and then two seasons at Trinity College, a Division III school in Hartford, Connecticut. She coached at Hammonton and Holy Spirit before taking over the Red Hawks.
Somogyi is one of the most accomplished players — male or female — in state history. She scored a New Jersey record 3,899 career points for now defunct St. Peter’s Prep in Middlesex County. Somogyi led St. Peter’s past Egg Harbor Township in the 1992 Tournament of Champions final. She went on to star at Rutgers University.
The clinics will be held Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18, Jan. 8, Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. Somogyi will guest at two of clinics.
“It’s really exciting to have Kristen come down, and I think having a clinic run by two women is exciting as well,” Siscone said. “We’re moving into a new era of females coaching in the men’s game. To me, I don’t think it matters whether it’s a man or woman coaching. It’s about the knowledge and approach.”
The clinics grew out of a conversation Siscone had with JCC officials. The facility was interested in running a fall league for Cape-Atlantic League high school teams.
Siscone suggested clinics for younger players instead. She said players in Central and North Jersey have more access to trainers than South Jersey players.
“My whole point was by the time (players) are in high school, it’s almost like we’re little bit too late,” Siscone said. “I pitched the idea why don’t we do something with the younger kids, teach fundamentals and give them a love for the game.”
It was the right move.
Since the new century began, the quality of local high school baseball and football has improved greatly from where it was in the 1990s.
In football, wide receiver Bo Melton of Cedar Creek stars for Rutgers and Mike Gesicki of Southern Regional plays for the Miami Dolphins.
In baseball, a handful of players are selected in the Major League draft, including Mainland Regional pitcher Chase Petty, who was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the first round last spring.
Basketball hasn’t kept up. Rare is the long-time local basketball fan who doesn’t believe the teams of the 1990s and early 2000s would easily handle the teams of the 2020s.
A big problem is these days players spent too much time involved in games rather than practicing.
“They develop a lot of bad habits that are so insanely difficult to break,” Siscone said.
Before each basketball season, Somogyi would spend the fall working out with her dad, John, who scored 3,310 points at St. Peter’s in the 1960s.
“I’m not doing anything different than what I did,” Somogyi said, “when my dad was training me. I try to teach kids how I grew up.”
The JCC clinics will cover everything from shooting, footwork, moving without the ball, passing and rebounding.
