'The skills are the skills': Youth basketball clinics to focus on teaching good habits

Somogyi is one of the most accomplished players — male or female — in state history. She scored a New Jersey record 3,899 career points for now defunct St. Peter’s Prep in Middlesex County. Somogyi led St. Peter’s past Egg Harbor Township in the 1992 Tournament of Champions final. She went on to star at Rutgers University.

The clinics will be held Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18, Jan. 8, Jan. 15 and Jan. 22. Somogyi will guest at two of clinics.

“It’s really exciting to have Kristen come down, and I think having a clinic run by two women is exciting as well,” Siscone said. “We’re moving into a new era of females coaching in the men’s game. To me, I don’t think it matters whether it’s a man or woman coaching. It’s about the knowledge and approach.”

The clinics grew out of a conversation Siscone had with JCC officials. The facility was interested in running a fall league for Cape-Atlantic League high school teams.

Siscone suggested clinics for younger players instead. She said players in Central and North Jersey have more access to trainers than South Jersey players.