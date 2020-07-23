The Philadelphia Phillies open the season at 7:05 p.m. Friday when they host the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.
It’s a must win. Really, it’s a must win.
In a 60-game season, every contest is a must-win.
“This is ready, set, 60,” Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper said. “We have to win as quick as possible and as fast as possible. If you fall behind pretty quick, your season is over. We have to come out, do the things we need to, have some fun and win ball games.”
The Phillies haven’t made the postseason since 2011, the last time they also had a winning record.
That could change this year.
Philadelphia is perfectly suited for a 60-game sprint.
The Phillies' shortcomings — namely a lack of starting pitching depth — that would have been exposed during a 162-game season won’t be so evident in a shortened season.
It was hard to imagine Jake Arrieta, who had offseason elbow surgery, staying healthy from March to October. But he should be able to hold it together from now until October.
It’s hard to imagine Vince Velasquez staying consistent over the course over 30 to 35 starts. There’s a much better chance of Velasquez stringing 12 quality starts together.
And then there’s the lineup.
It is filled with hitters capable of getting hot and carrying the team for a month. The Phillies went 17-11 and scored an average of nearly five runs per game last May. A similar month this season would keep Philadelphia in contention until the season’s last week.
The Phillies also feature players with extra motivation. Arrieta, catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Didi Gregorius will be free agents at the end of the season. It’s amazing how productive players in the final year of their contracts can be.
The schedule, however, is not easy.
The National League East is one of baseball’s best divisions. Philadelphia will also play American League East teams.
But the schedule might not be as tough as was once thought.
In the NL East, the Washington Nationals could take a step back without Anthony Rendon, now with the Los Angeles Angels, and Juan Soto, who tested positive Thursday for COVID-19.
The Braves have had their own COVID-19 issues, while the New York Mets' starting pitching doesn’t seem as formidable without Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman, who are out with Tommy John surgery and a calf injury, respectively.
New manager Joe Girardi should also have a positive impact. The Phillies were 20-20 in one-run games last season. Girardi should be worth a couple more wins in those situations.
“I think Joe’s biggest impact will be (on) the bullpen,” Harper said. “He was a catcher. I think he’s going to take care of our arms.”
The Phillies have gone eight years without making the postseason. That’s the team’s third longest drought since 1970. Philadelphia went nine seasons between postseason appearances from 1984-1992 and 12 seasons from 1995-2006.
“I think we’re feeling pretty confident,” first baseman Rhys Hoskins said. “At least nationally, we’re being overlooked a little bit. You couple that as a chip on a shoulder with the confidence we have I think it’s going to allow for us to have a pretty good season.”
So how good will the Phillies be in 2021?
The Phillies' over/under for wins is 31½. The Nationals and the Braves were at 33½, and the Mets at 32½.
The predictions here is that the Phillies will finish 33-27. That won’t be enough to win the division. The Mets will do that with a 35-25 record.
But Philadelphia will claim a wild-card spot and end its playoff drought.
See you in October.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
