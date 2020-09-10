For years, I followed the Philadelphia Eagles from the periphery.
This year, I’ve paid closer attention. The more I see, the more questions I have.
The Eagles open the season at 1 p.m. Sunday in Washington. Philadelphia finished 9-7, won the NFC East and made the playoffs for the third straight year last season.
But this season, the team seems to be in a state of flux.
Let’s start with the offensive line.
Two starters — right guard Brandon Brooks and left tackle Andre Dillard — are out for the season with injuries.
Four months ago, Jason Peters was a man without a team and appeared on the verge of retirement. After Brooks tore his Achilles, the Eagles re-signed the 38-year-old Peters to play right guard.
After Dillard tore his bicep, the Eagles needed a left tackle. After a week’s worth of drama, Peters consented to move back to his old position. Philadelphia rewarded him Thursday by restructuring his contract.
Meanwhile, Matt Pryor, who struggled at left tackle, is now at right guard where he made his only career start. And right tackle Lane Johnson is hobbled by an ankle injury.
If I’m Carson Wentz, I’m not feeling too secure about dropping back to pass against standout rookie pass rusher Chase Young and the rest of the Washington defensive line this Sunday.
Speaking of Wentz, for a team with a “franchise” quarterback the Eagles seem to have a lot of signal callers.
Philadelphia already had backup Nate Sudfeld when it unexpectedly chose Jalen Hurts in the second round of the draft in May. On Saturday, the Eagles signed Josh McCown to the practice squad to be a virtual quarterback/coach from his home in Texas.
Why so many quarterbacks? What does it say about the Eagles' faith in Wentz's long-term success?
While they have plenty of quarterbacks, the Eagles' receivers are in question.
The position was a weakness last year. The Eagles drafted rookie wide receivers Jalen Reagor (first round), John Hightower (fifth round) and Quez Watkins (sixth round) in the draft. But Reagor is out with a shoulder injury, and how much can rookie receivers be expected to contribute anyway?
Philadelphia — at least at the start of the season — will rely on the same wide receivers, most notably Greg Ward and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, that they ended last season with, plus a 33-year-old DeSean Jackson.
The Eagles face plenty of other questions.
Who is rushing the passer? How will they replace safety Malcolm Jenkins, now with the New Orleans Saints?
The Eagles will also start the season in a contract dispute with one of their best players, tight end Zach Ertz. Talks between the two sides broke off last week, and Ertz spoke emotionally about the situation before Thursday’s practice.
“I don’t think it should be that hard to get a deal done now,” he said.
This will be a season unlike any other in NFL history because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most games will be played without fans. The virus could very well cause some games to be postponed or made up later.
“The pieces have got to come together fast,” Ertz said. “I’m intrigued to see what it will be like playing a football game with no fans. It’s going to be weird. The team that’s able to create their own energy, bring their own juice is going to be the team that probably has more success.”
So how will the Eagles season unfold?
Philadelphia fans love to make fun of the New York Giants and Washington even though those teams have won a combined seven Super Bowls to the Eagles' one.
New York and Washington are a combined 29-67 the past three seasons, but that means they both have had the chance to draft talented players.
Those drafts will start to pay dividends as either Washington or New York will take a step forward this season. The Dallas Cowboys clearly have the most talent in the division.
The Eagles will finish 7-9 and face even more questions when the season is over.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
