Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, reaches for a steal against Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter during the third quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Tobias Harris, left, of the Philadelphia 76ers goes up for a shot against Jaylen Brown, right, of the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, reaches for a steal against Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter during the third quarter of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox
Tobias Harris, left, of the Philadelphia 76ers goes up for a shot against Jaylen Brown, right, of the Boston Celtics during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox
Press employee Michael McGarry, Tuesday April 13 2010 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)
The 76ers came out flying Wednesday night. Joel Embiid dominated with nine points in the opening minutes.
Philadelphia led the Boston Celtics by 13 with four minutes left in the first quarter.
Sixers fans wanted more. Philadelphia didn’t win just 10 games in 2015-16 to eventually get eight good minutes in the 2020 playoffs.
Unfortunately, that’s all the Sixers gave.
Boston dominated the rest of the way and took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first round series with a 128-101 victory at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Florida. Game 3 will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
As Game 2 wore on, Philadelphia appeared less than inspired.
“It can get deflating,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said, “when their shot makers went bananas. I’m not going to scold their effort. You have to shake the Celtics’ hands on some of the shots. There were a few possessions in the second half that you would want to have back where the effort wasn’t at a level it needed to be. During the crunch time part of the game, I thought the guys were doing the best that they could.”
Wednesday’s loss and Philadelphia's two-game deficit causes one to take stock of where the team is right now.
The Sixers began to rebuild in 2013. They gave the strategy a clever nickname, “The Process.”
The idea wasn’t new — lose for a few seasons and turn high draft picks into talented players who would transform Philadelphia into a perennial championship contender for years.
The Sixers reached the low-point of The Process — or the high point depending on your view — when they finished 10-72 five seasons ago.
But there was one problem. The Process didn’t exist in a vacuum.
The Process didn’t account for other NBA teams trying to improve. It didn’t account for Jayson Tatum.
The Boston forward was the best player on the floor Wednesday, sinking 8 of 12 3-pointers and scoring 33 points.
What makes Tatum’s performance painful for Philadelphia fans is the Sixers chose Markelle Fultz over him in the 2017 draft.
“Tatum is a handful,” Brown said.
It is true that Philadelphia is without star Ben Simmons, who is out after knee surgery. But Boston played without forward Gordon Hayward (injured ankle) Wednesday and although Celtics point guard Kemba Walker scored 22 points he has been slowed by a balky knee.
“They got a bunch of guys who can put it on the floor and score the ball,” Embiid said of the Celtics. “But you have to pick your poison. Jayson has been killing it. You have to find a way to get the ball out of his hands.”
Meanwhile, the Sixers have looked like they met while in line for Space Mountain and decided to get together for a pickup game.
Tobias Harris and Al Horford, who the Sixers signed to contracts worth a combined $289 million in the offseason, have struggled. Harris made just 4 of 15 shots Wednesday, and Horford scored just four points.
“I thought (Harris) was in attack mode,” Brown said. “He just didn’t finish.”
Philadelphia’s long-term future isn’t as promising as it once was.
Sure, the Sixers have Embiid and Simmons going forward, but plenty of other teams in the Eastern Conference also seem on the rise.
Tatum, 22, isn’t going anywhere.
Milwaukee, Miami and Toronto appear to be perennial contenders. Brooklyn will add Kevin Durant next season.
As for Philadelphia’s short-term future, it’s up to Brown and the Sixers to try to salvage the series.
In a normal world, Philadelphia would be headed home to play before a raucous Wells Fargo Center. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday’s game will be played in the NBA bubble with virtual fans appearing on the screens surrounding the court.
The Sixers will have to generate their own momentum.
“You make sure you hold the spirit of the locker room,” Brown said. “You make sure the group understands there’s enough character and there’s enough talent in the room to regroup. I do believe the locker room feels they have a hell of a lot more to give.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
072220_spt_lastdance
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
072220_spt_lastdance
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.