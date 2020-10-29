Rutgers win over Michigan State has South Jersey football community buzzing: Must Win

Greg Schiano’s second debut as Rutgers University’s football coach exceeded expectations with a 38-27 win over Michigan State last Saturday.
Players from Cape-Atlantic League high schools were a big reason for the stunning success.
Junior running back Isaih Pacheco, of Vineland, rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Bo Melton, of Cedar Creek, caught four passes for 50 yards. His freshman brother, Malachi, also of Cedar Creek, made six tackles at defensive back. Sophomore linebacker Mohamed Toure, of Pleasantville, made three tackles, had two sacks and forced two fumbles.
Those results thrilled Press-area high school players, coaches and fans.
“There was really an overwhelming sense of pride,” said Tim Watson, who coached the Melton brothers at Cedar Creek. “Right off the bat it looked like a completely different program.”
Rutgers has been hard to watch the past few seasons. The Scarlet Knights were a combined 13-47 from 2015-2019. They were shut out four times and scored seven points or less in seven of their 10 losses last season.
The losses were one thing. Appearances were another. Too often, Rutgers looked overmatched and under prepared.
One couldn’t help but feel sorry for the local players who played for their state school. It seemed as if their college careers were fading into oblivion.
But Schiano appears to have changed that.
He first took over the program in 2001, producing six winning seasons and five bowl victories in 11 years. Schiano left after the 2011 season to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His full-time replacements, Kyle Flood and Chris Ash, struggled.
When the Rutgers job opened up after last season, local high school coaches lobbied for Schiano to return.
“He’s my kind of guy,” Vineland coach Dan Russo said. “He’s hands on. They’re fundamentally sound. You could tell they were well-coached. He’s going to keep the Jersey kids. They’re going to turn the corner. It’s going to be exciting to watch.”
Rutgers hosts No. 17-ranked Indiana at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. There is a buzz about the game in the South Jersey high school football community.
“I can’t wait to tune in this weekend,” Watson said. “When Schiano got the job, you hoped he would put together a great staff, and he did. You hoped that his culture would take place like it did before, and it looks like it has. You see some of the players chopping their hands, and you’re like, ‘These guys are believing.’”
It's important to keep in mind that the win over Michigan State was one game. Rutgers is still in the first season of what will probably be a multi-year rebuilding program. In his first stint, Schiano did not lead the Scarlet Knights to a winning record until his fifth year.
But in addition to being talented players, Pacheco, the Meltons and Toure are quality individuals who put their faith in Rutgers.
“Isaih is the most loyal kid you can imagine,” Russo said.
Pacheco and Bo Melton had their moments at Rutgers in the past, but they and the other local Scarlet Knights deserve to have their faith rewarded and spend their college careers in a program that, at the bare minimum, looks like a competent football team.
Against Michigan State, for the first time in a long time, the Scarlet Knights were exactly that. Hopefully, things grow from here.
“It’s going to turn into must-watch TV,” Watson said. “All those kids are great kids to root for. It makes you want to tune in to see how they’re doing for the state university.”
