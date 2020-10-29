Rutgers win over Michigan State has South Jersey football community buzzing: Must Win

But Schiano appears to have changed that.

He first took over the program in 2001, producing six winning seasons and five bowl victories in 11 years. Schiano left after the 2011 season to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His full-time replacements, Kyle Flood and Chris Ash, struggled.

When the Rutgers job opened up after last season, local high school coaches lobbied for Schiano to return.

“He’s my kind of guy,” Vineland coach Dan Russo said. “He’s hands on. They’re fundamentally sound. You could tell they were well-coached. He’s going to keep the Jersey kids. They’re going to turn the corner. It’s going to be exciting to watch.”

Rutgers hosts No. 17-ranked Indiana at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. There is a buzz about the game in the South Jersey high school football community.

“I can’t wait to tune in this weekend,” Watson said. “When Schiano got the job, you hoped he would put together a great staff, and he did. You hoped that his culture would take place like it did before, and it looks like it has. You see some of the players chopping their hands, and you’re like, ‘These guys are believing.’”