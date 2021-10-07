 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pro baseball, possibly the majors, still in Mike Adams' future: Must Win
0 comments
MUST WIN

Pro baseball, possibly the majors, still in Mike Adams' future: Must Win

{{featured_button_text}}

Lehigh Valley IronPigs players would occasionally chat this season about their past baseball lives.

“Where did you play last year?” they often asked each other.

Lehigh Valley is the Philadelphia Phillies’ triple-A affiliate. The most common answers the players gave were other Phillies minor league affiliates, such as Reading, or maybe Clearwater.

Mike Adams had his own unlikely answer.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I was in a men’s league,’ ” the Egg Harbor Township resident said. “They were like, ‘You were in a men’s league?’ I was like, ‘yeah.’ ”

Adams, a 26-year-old relief pitcher, last weekend wrapped up one of the more remarkable professional seasons ever by a Press-area athlete.

Adams went from the local Atlantic County Baseball League (ACBL) to the brink of the big leagues in less than year. He was 1-1 with one save, a 3.65 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 30 appearances with the IronPigs. He allowed a run in his first triple-A outing and then followed that with eight straight scoreless appearances.

“It’s a super surreal feeling,” he said. “If you would have told me a year ago today that a year from now I’d be in this position, I would have told you that you’re crazy.”

Adams’ story should be well known to local sports fans by now.

The Phillies signed Adams in January after watching him pitch at a showcase event at the Maplezone Sports Institute in Philadelphia. Adams’ fastball hit 98 mph. Most baseball prospects are signed in their teens or early 20s.

Adams excelled at Holy Spirit High School and graduated in 2012. He went on to pitch at Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, where he had 11 career wins and 161 strikeouts.

After college, Adams pitched for the Rockland Boulders in the independent Canadian American Association of Professional Baseball.

But his hopes of a professional career seemed to end when he and 2011 St. Augustine Prep graduate Ed Charlton opened the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville in 2017. Adams settled into a baseball life in which he pitched for the Margate Hurricanes in the ACBL and studied pitching with the goal of helping to train young pitchers at BPC.

But the more Adams trained and learned about pitching, the better he became. He eventually decided to pursue his own professional dreams.

Adams began this season with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the Phillies high-A affiliate. He benefitted from Philadelphia’s lack of pitching depth and soon found himself with the IronPigs.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “A lot of new experiences. A dream come true.”

It’s one thing to train at the BPC and throw in a showcase. It’s another thing to transfer that success to the mound in actual games. Adams appeared in 44 games with Jersey Shore and Lehigh Valley. He struck out 42, walked 28 and allowed 49 hits in 47 2/3 innings.

“That’s the toughest part,” Adams said. “Going from not facing pro hitters to facing pro hitters. The toughest part is trusting that you actually belong there and you’re as good as them.”

When he first got promoted to Lehigh Valley, Adams had his doubts.

He wasn’t sure if he got promoted on his own merits or the IronPigs just needed a body.

“I said, ‘You know what. This is an opportunity for me to prove I belong here. I’m as old as these guys. That’s the level I belonged at,’ “ Adams said. “I just tried to ride the wave.”

Adams pitched like he had nothing to lose.

“If I was going to (stink) or struggle, it was being aggressive and throwing it as hard as I can,” he said. “In the long run, there was as little pressure as you could have because they didn’t expect me to be there.”

Adams plans to spend the offseason training and working his day job at the BPC. He wants to develop a swing-and-miss slider to go along with his fastball and changeup.

He hopes to receive an invite to the Phillies’ big-league camp this spring training.

But no matter what happens, he plans to continue this improbable journey.

“I’m going to try and ride out the underdog story,” he said. “If there’s expectations for me that’s a good thing. But I’m going to to try and do what I did this year and let it all hang out there.”

+3 
Mike Adams headshot

Adams

ONLINE

Find out how local minor leaguers did this past season at PressofAC.com.

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News