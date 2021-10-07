Pro baseball, possibly the majors, still in Mike Adams' future: Must Win

“It’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “A lot of new experiences. A dream come true.”

It’s one thing to train at the BPC and throw in a showcase. It’s another thing to transfer that success to the mound in actual games. Adams appeared in 44 games with Jersey Shore and Lehigh Valley. He struck out 42, walked 28 and allowed 49 hits in 47 2/3 innings.

“That’s the toughest part,” Adams said. “Going from not facing pro hitters to facing pro hitters. The toughest part is trusting that you actually belong there and you’re as good as them.”

When he first got promoted to Lehigh Valley, Adams had his doubts.

He wasn’t sure if he got promoted on his own merits or the IronPigs just needed a body.

“I said, ‘You know what. This is an opportunity for me to prove I belong here. I’m as old as these guys. That’s the level I belonged at,’ “ Adams said. “I just tried to ride the wave.”

Adams pitched like he had nothing to lose.

“If I was going to (stink) or struggle, it was being aggressive and throwing it as hard as I can,” he said. “In the long run, there was as little pressure as you could have because they didn’t expect me to be there.”