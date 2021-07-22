Phillies need vaccinated pitching, right now: Must Win

The Philadelphia Phillies started Thursday 3½ games behind the first-place New York Mets in the National League East.
The Phillies will need pitching to catch the Mets — vaccinated pitching.
The nonwaiver trade deadline is July 30. In the days between now and the deadline, the Phillies must prove they’re a viable contender for management to act and add players to boost the team’s chances of making the postseason for the first time since 2011.
The Phillies (47-47) began a four-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday. They will then host the Washington Nationals for four games before spending the trade deadline in Pittsburgh.
The eight home games will go a long way toward determining how management handles the deadline.
“We’ve got to prove that we can win,” starting pitcher Zack Wheeler said. “It’s as simple as that. They’re not going to buy if we’re not consistent. To be able to go out there and win some games and show that we’re serious and show the front office that we’re serious.”
I think the Phillies shouldn’t wait for the deadline to make a deal. They need to trade for pitching sooner rather than later. The pandemic and injuries are big reasons why.
Philadelphia currently has two relievers — Bailey Falter and J.D. Hammer — out because of COVID-19 protocols. Starting pitcher Zach Eflin is on the injured list with knee trouble. Starting pitcher Aaron Nola missed a start because of COVID-19 contact tracing and has struggled with a 6.10 ERA since June 1.
“The next person just has to step up,” manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s part of it. There’s a lot of teams that are going through this now. The next person just has to kind of step up, take it one game at a time and you figure out how to win that game and you move on to the next day.”
But the Phillies just can’t rely on the next-man-up theory.
Several pitchers have been mentioned when it comes to trades with the Phillies. Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel and his 22 saves and 0.51 ERA would be a boost to a Phillies bullpen that has blown 20-plus saves this season.
But no matter who the Phillies trade for they should consider the player’s vaccination status.
Vaccinated players are not subject to testing or contact tracing unless they are showing symptoms.
The Phillies will have 59 games left after the July 30 deadline. That translates into about 12 starts for a starting pitcher.
From the baseball-alone perspective, a player who has COVID-19 or is subject to contact tracing could miss multiple games. Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on July 11. He is fine but just began a minor league rehabilitation assignment Thursday.
The status of how many Phillies are vaccinated has caused much debate this month. The Phillies are one of seven big league teams not to have 85% of its Tier 1 personnel, which primarily includes players and coaches, vaccinated. Once this level is reached, baseball relaxes some of its COVID-19 protocols.
“It’s a personal choice,” Nola said. “I’ll leave it at that. I don’t know what other guys are doing. I think you just have to be careful.”
Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said this week on the Takeoff podcast with John Clark of NBC Sports Philly that a player’s vaccination status will not have an impact on whether he is traded or not.
But the Phillies owe it to themselves to be careful and consider all the facts before making any deals.
With what they have already gone through when it comes to COVID-19, the last thing the team needs to do is make trade for a player who can’t play in the middle of a pennant race.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.comTwitter @ACPressMcGarry
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.