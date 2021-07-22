Phillies need vaccinated pitching, right now: Must Win

“The next person just has to step up,” manager Joe Girardi said. “That’s part of it. There’s a lot of teams that are going through this now. The next person just has to kind of step up, take it one game at a time and you figure out how to win that game and you move on to the next day.”

But the Phillies just can’t rely on the next-man-up theory.

Several pitchers have been mentioned when it comes to trades with the Phillies. Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel and his 22 saves and 0.51 ERA would be a boost to a Phillies bullpen that has blown 20-plus saves this season.

But no matter who the Phillies trade for they should consider the player’s vaccination status.

Vaccinated players are not subject to testing or contact tracing unless they are showing symptoms.

The Phillies will have 59 games left after the July 30 deadline. That translates into about 12 starts for a starting pitcher.

From the baseball-alone perspective, a player who has COVID-19 or is subject to contact tracing could miss multiple games. Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on July 11. He is fine but just began a minor league rehabilitation assignment Thursday.