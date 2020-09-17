New Jersey high school boys and girls soccer teams can win championships this fall.
Field hockey, girls tennis and cross country teams will also compete for titles.
But the state’s football teams seem to be playing for the sake of just playing. It doesn’t make any sense.
The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association detailed its fall postseason plans Wednesday. This fall will be a season unlike any other because of COVID-19. There will be no state championships.
But soccer, field hockey and girls tennis teams will probably compete for six regional championships. Cross country will closely follow the traditional championship sectional model of years past.
Football teams, however, will play in something called Football Post-Season Groups.
The state’s football leagues and conferences will take the lead in organizing their teams into four-team pools that will play games the weekends of Nov. 13 and 20. These pools will take into consideration each school’s enrollment and geography, while striving for competitive balance. The NJSIAA says no awards or trophies will be given.
That’s disappointing and honestly takes some of the air out of the season.
NJSIAA officials said the recommendation for no playoffs came from its Football League and Conference Committee, which consists of coaches and athletic directors from around the state. Word is that the committee was concerned the virus might cause too uneven of a playing field for playoffs to be held.
But wouldn’t that also be the case in every other fall sport?
The committee also wanted to concentrate on just making sure a season is held. Some officials said there are too many unknowns to formulate a football playoff plan.
The new coronavirus will have the ultimate say in what happens this fall. Competitions could last one day, one week, one month, or the season could be completed.
What’s wrong with planning for the best-case scenario and then adjusting to the worst?
High school football players should have the same chance as soccer, field hockey, cross country and girls tennis athletes.
Schools, such as Ocean City, have their best football team in more than a decade. The Red Raiders and others like them deserve a chance to compete for a title.
The road to the football playoffs is simple. The framework isn't much different than the Football Post-Sean Groups plan.
It already calls for two weekends of games and a seeding committee.
To have playoffs, seed the public schools into four-team pods in each enrollment group in each of the four traditional sections — South Jersey, Central Jersey, North I and North II. For the non-public teams, seed them into four-team pods in South and North Jersey.
Designate the bracket in each enrollment group in each section with the four best teams as the championship bracket. Its winner is the sectional champion.
Football teams are scheduled to play five or six games before the Football Post-Season Groups games begin.
There is a chance the virus could cause a team to cancel contests and play just a few regular-season games. There should be a rule that a team must play at least three games to be seeded in the championship bracket. A team that plays less than three games can be seeded in any of the other four-team pods.
Designate those other pods as the silver bracket, the bronze bracket, the blue bracket and so on. Give the winners of those brackets trophies, too.
There are plenty of bad scenarios to consider when it comes to high school sports this fall. But those are faced by every sport and not just football. What happens if the virus causes a field hockey team to pull out of a championship contest? What happens if the virus causes a cross country power to miss a championship race?
Football shouldn’t avoid playoffs because of the havoc the virus might create.
The last NJSIAA-sponsored high school event in New Jersey happened March 12.
It’s been a long wait, and there’s plenty of uncertainty as the fall season begins.
That’s why this fall we need to hand out more trophies — not less — and make sure that each game is as meaningful as ever.
Bring the football playoffs back.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
