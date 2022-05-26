Must win: Ocean City's regrettable coaching decision reverberates throughout Cape-Atlantic League

Some Ocean City High School teachers gathered outside of the school Thursday morning in a show of support of Mike Cappelletti.

On Wednesday night, the Ocean City Board of Education voted not to reappoint Cappelletti as the Red Raiders' girls basketball coach. The board tabled the decision on the future of the program’s assistant coaches, Tim Kelley and Emily Gillian.

The vote rocked not just Ocean City but the entire Cape-Atlantic League sports community. Coaches wondered aloud if what happened to Cappelletti could happen to them.

Cappelletti had been involved in the girls basketball program since 2007 as an assistant to former coach Paul Baruffi, who won 429 games, eight South Jersey titles and one state championship in 20 seasons. Cappelletti has been a special education teacher at Ocean City Intermediate School for 20 years and has coached several other sports.

The board’s decision came after parents of current players and the players themselves appeared at previous board meetings and accused Cappelletti and Kelley of mistreating and bullying them. The parents said Cappelletti gave preferential treatment to his daughter, the team’s sophomore guard.

The parents pointed out that several Ocean City basketball players play other sports and had no problems with any other coaches. The parents also ripped the school’s administration for not responding to the players’ complaints.

School officials said an independent Harassment, Intimidation and Bullying investigation found no improper conduct. The school administration recommended he be reappointed as head coach. Ocean City interim superintendent Tom Baruffi (Paul's brother) praised Cappelletti's "impeccable" record as a coach and teacher after the vote. Baruffi described Cappelletti as a true gentlemen, who works as hard or harder than any coach he knows and cares about athletes not only as players but people as well.

Cappelletti took over the girls program this past season.

At first glance, the Red Raiders appeared to be successful. They finished 18-9, won the Cape-Atlantic League National Division and advanced to the South Jersey Group III semifinals.

Before this season, Cappelletti was known as a dedicated and intense coach who held the athletes he coached accountable.

I sat next to the Ocean City bench for multiple big games when Baruffi was the head coach and Cappelletti an assistant. When the Red Raiders' opponent shouted out the name of an offensive set or inbounds play, Cappelletti knew exactly what it was and instructed the Ocean City players how to defend it.

Cappelletti ran Ocean City’s summer weight training program. His devotion to Ocean City athletes was never more evident than in October 2015 when before a football game he collapsed because of a torn aneurysm, a genetic disorder.

He underwent successful heart surgery and was back on the sidelines by January 2016. Since this ordeal began, countless alumni have praised his contribution to the girls basketball program.

I covered a few Ocean City games this season. I have seen teams that are miserable, don’t like their coach and just want the season to end. The Red Raiders didn’t show any of those signs, such as bad body language or not playing hard. The Red Raiders did not underachieve.

What I did see during a CAL Tournament game between Ocean City and Absegami was an Ocean City fan heckle Cappelletti’s daughter. The comments reduced the girl to tears between the third and fourth quarters.

Parents have every right to be involved in their children's education and high school sports careers. At public schools, they are taxpayers. Their concerns should be addressed.

But some parents overestimate their children’s ability and a coach’s ability to develop their children into college players.

Nobody — not the players, not the coaches — benefitted from what happened Wednesday night.

At best, Cappelletti should have been reappointed.

At worst, the situation should have been resolved in a less public forum.

Ocean City girls basketball, one of the CAL’s premier programs in any sport, faces an uncertain future. After the last few months, who would want this coaching job that would have paid Cappelletti $6,807 in 2022-23?

The precedent is set.

Want to get rid of a coach?

Head to the local school board and complain long and loud.

This time it was Cappelletti.

The only question at Ocean City and probably other CAL schools: Who’s next?

