Mallen boys want a chance to finish youth career where it started: Must Win

Ryan and Gavin Mallen feel closest to their father, Al, on the sports fields of Egg Harbor Township.
That’s where he coached them before he took his own life three years ago. This fall, Ryan, 13 and Gavin, 12, can’t play football on those fields with the friends they grew up with because of a youth league residency rule that their mother, Merri, and several Egg Harbor Township residents have unsuccessfully appealed.
“The field saved my kids after their dad died,” Merri said. “It’s the place that makes them happy. It’s the place where they have the most memories with their dad.”
Al “Albie” Mallen is one of the best athletes in Holy Spirit High School history. He quarterbacked the Spartans to the 1987 and 1988 South Jersey Non-Public A championships and went on to play football and baseball at Rutgers University.
An Atlantic City fireman for almost 20 years, Mallen died when he was hit by a train June 27, 2017 on tracks in Absecon. He was 45.
After his death, Gavin and Ryan moved in full-time with Merri in Northfield. The boys, however, continued to play sports in Egg Harbor Township.
“EHT had become their family,” Merri said. “They’re the ones that supported them after the loss of their dad. They healed on those fields with those kids.”
In past years, Egg Harbor Township Youth Organization fielded two football teams. The Mallen boys played on the team that competed in the Atlantic County Junior Football League. The Northfield ACJFL team signed a waiver to allow the boys to play for EHT.
But this season, EHT could only field one varsity team, and the town’s youth organization elected to play in the Cape-Atlantic Junior Football League. The CAJFL has voted not to give the boys a waiver to play for EHT.
“I don’t have the words to explain to (Ryan and Gavin) why it’s still a no,” Merri said. “I told them it’s a bump in the road for them. They’ve gone through things that are so much harder than this.”
The Mallens, however, got to play the season opener with EHT earlier this month. The team elected to have the brothers play and forfeit the game. Ryan and Gavin were team captains.
“We appreciated that more than anything,” Merri said. “I had tears about it. It makes me feel like this fight was worth it.”
After that first game and the CAJFL’s denial of the Mallens’ final appeal, the boys decided not play football this season.
“They decided it’s the right thing for them to do to just take a step back,” Merri said. “They’re sad about not being able to be a part of the (EHT) Eagles.”
One of the few positives out of the situation came when the Mallens’ plight caught the attention of baseball star and Millville High School graduate Mike Trout. Trout and his wife, Jessica, have collaborated with the Tiny Turnip organization to design apparel to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Jessica’s brother, Aaron Cox, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2018. Trout sent Gavin and Ryan autographed baseballs.
“They were amazed by it,” Merri said of her sons’ reactions to the Trout autographs.
As perplexing as this situation is, there are no bad guys in this story.
The people who run the CAJFL are volunteers who serve their community and want the best for the league’s players. Residency rules are a crucial part of youth sports. They go a long way toward guaranteeing fair play and equal opportunity for all.
But there are exceptions to every rule, and it’s not like Gavin and Ryan are just beginning their youth football careers. This is Ryan’s final season and Gavin’s next to last.
“This isn’t a case of someone trying to cheat or stack a team,” Merri said. “It’s just a case of giving two kids the opportunity to finish where they started and avoid altering their life again after the loss of their dad.”
Youth sports is often about giving kids a second home.
And sometimes, such as in extraordinary cases as this one, that home isn’t in the town you live in.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.