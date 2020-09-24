Mallen boys want a chance to finish youth career where it started: Must Win

In past years, Egg Harbor Township Youth Organization fielded two football teams. The Mallen boys played on the team that competed in the Atlantic County Junior Football League. The Northfield ACJFL team signed a waiver to allow the boys to play for EHT.

But this season, EHT could only field one varsity team, and the town’s youth organization elected to play in the Cape-Atlantic Junior Football League. The CAJFL has voted not to give the boys a waiver to play for EHT.

“I don’t have the words to explain to (Ryan and Gavin) why it’s still a no,” Merri said. “I told them it’s a bump in the road for them. They’ve gone through things that are so much harder than this.”

The Mallens, however, got to play the season opener with EHT earlier this month. The team elected to have the brothers play and forfeit the game. Ryan and Gavin were team captains.

“We appreciated that more than anything,” Merri said. “I had tears about it. It makes me feel like this fight was worth it.”

After that first game and the CAJFL’s denial of the Mallens’ final appeal, the boys decided not play football this season.