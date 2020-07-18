PHILADELPHIA — Nowadays, you walk into Citizens Bank Park with a mask on and stand in front of a computer that takes your temperature.
You see your reflection in the computer screen. Your head is outlined in green.
A voice says, “temperature normal.”
You are cleared to enter the rest of the ballpark.
You don’t take any chances.
Major League Baseball, which will begin this week, will be ... different during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There’s a stillness interrupted by the crack of the ball hitting a bat.
You walk through a deserted Hall of Fame Club on the way to the press box.
The lights are off.
Where once people gathered for pre- and in-game meals there are now only empty chairs and tables. The concession stands are closed. There are no souvenirs for sale.
A game without a crowd is both eerie and fascinating.
You notice the rumble of a truck as it drives past the stadium.
You hear the exhaust sound of a motorcycle as it accelerates on a nearby street.
From the press box behind home plate, you can hear the pop of the ball landing in a catcher’s glove as pitchers warm up in the bullpen below Ashburn Alley in right-center field.
A foul ball produces an echo of clangs as it ricochets off several empty seats and finally rolls to silence on a cement aisle.
The players laugh and talk.
Phillies left fielder Andrew McCutchen occasionally breaks into song. In one game, a Phillies batter struck out and reacted with an expletive that could be heard throughout the park.
Shouts of “I’ve got it!” can be heard from the center fielder on fly balls to the outfield.
The most captivating noise of all is the sound of players’ footsteps pounding the infield dirt as they run the bases.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Phillies pumped in some artificial noise to the stadium.
Manager Joe Girardi said crowd noise is needed for strategic reasons.
“Can a hitter hear a catcher move without the buzz of a crowd or the noise?” he said. “Can they hear us barking out directions that they normally wouldn’t hear?”
Many teams reportedly will use crowd sounds from the “MLB The Show” video game this season.
On Wednesday, Phillies outfielder Adam Haseley led off an intrasquad game with a double. As the ball rolled to the right-center field wall, artificial cheers blared. A steady stream of white noise played in the background.
Girardi says the noise is a positive. He did have a suggestion, however.
“I think I’d like to see them use different noise throughout the course of a game, so it’s not the same noise all the time,” he said.
PHILADELPHIA — The Phillies continued to navigate the COVID-19 world Tuesday.
The Phillies, and just about every other major league club, will do their best to provide a “normal” game atmosphere.
There will be cardboard cut-outs of fans in the stands. Hitters’ walk-up music will be played. Phillies public address announcer Dan Baker will announce the players.
But the artificial noise just doesn’t sound quite right.
It’s like hearing a cover band play a song by your favorite singer.
I’m thrilled baseball is back, but I’d prefer the silence.
Professional sports events had gotten too loud even before the virus struck. Music blares at Metallica-loud levels between innings and timeouts.
The quiet would give fans insight into a part of the game most of us never hear.
It would also remind us of exactly why the Phillies season is starting July 24 and not in March as originally scheduled.
The sounds of silence now will make the buzz of a living, breathing crowd that much sweeter to hear when the fans return.
