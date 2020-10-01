James Melody to bring city football to Cedar Creek country: Must Win

Football is important at Union. It’s important at Cedar Creek, and that was important to Melody.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys that I can lean on at any point,” Melody said of Parker and McGhee. “Scott (Parker) reaches out to me and talks about offense, not many principals talk to me about running an offense.”

Melody was a physical education teacher at Union and now holds the same position at Cedar Creek. Once he got the job at Cedar Creek, he moved to Toms River. He drives the parkway to exit 44 and then out Route 561 to Cedar Creek.

So far, he hasn’t told the Pirates much about Union’s football tradition.

“I grew up in the early 90s when (Union) was not only ranked No. 1 in the state, but we were also top-five in the country,” Melody said. “I don’t think I need to talk to my kids about that. I kind of want to lead by example. Cedar Creek kids have the same type of confidence that my kids at Union had.”

Melody replaces Tim Watson, the only coach Cedar Creek ever had. The Pirates won two sectional titles, including last season’s Central Jersey Group II title, in Watson’s nine years.