James Melody to bring city football to Cedar Creek country: Must Win

James Melody had heard of the Cedar Creek High School football team.
Egg Harbor City, where the school is located, was another matter.
“I had no idea,” he said.
That’s OK, because Cedar Creek players probably had no idea where Melody’s hometown of Union Township is located or its significance to New Jersey high school football.
Melody makes his debut as Cedar Creek coach when the Pirates travel to Pleasantville to meet the Greyhounds at 7 p.m. Friday. Melody is one of several new coaches this season. Javier Garcia takes over at Pleasantville. Former Pleasantville coach Chris Sacco now leads Absegami. Lance Bailey returns for his second stint at Lower Cape May, and Dennis Conti is Buena Regional's new coach.
Before he got the Cedar Creek job, Melody drove south to check out the school’s campus.
“It’s very different than Union,” Melody said. “Union is basically a city. But once I got out to Cedar Creek, I really loved everything about it.”
It’s not easy to take over a high school football program. It’s even tougher during a global pandemic.
“We’re living in a virtual world right now,” Melody said. "It’s what we’re all up against. It’s not just me.”
Summer workouts lasted 60 to 90 minutes. Most schools began September with virtual learning.
“The hardest part was building relationships with the kids,” Melody said. “We were doing a lot of Zoom meetings. We were doing our workouts and installation through Google Classroom. You were trying to build a personal relationship with them, and that was through phone calls and other little things to try to break that barrier.”
Melody had to make even more adjustments than many other new coaches. He had to move. Cedar Creek principal Scott Parker and athletic director Mike McGhee made sure Melody was up for the transition.
Union Township is located between exits 139-141 of the Garden State Parkway. Union High School is one of the state’s premier football programs. Coach Lou Rettino, who played for the Green Bay Packers under coach Vince Lombardi, led the Farmers to 10 sectional titles before he died of cancer in 1996.
Melody was an outstanding football and baseball player at Union before playing quarterback at Montclair State University from 2007-2010.
He coached at Montclair before returning to Union, where he was the offensive coordinator for the Farmers, who finished 12-1 and won the North 2 Group V championship last season.
“I felt I was ready to make a move and become a head coach," Melody said.
Football is important at Union. It’s important at Cedar Creek, and that was important to Melody.
“I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys that I can lean on at any point,” Melody said of Parker and McGhee. “Scott (Parker) reaches out to me and talks about offense, not many principals talk to me about running an offense.”
Melody was a physical education teacher at Union and now holds the same position at Cedar Creek. Once he got the job at Cedar Creek, he moved to Toms River. He drives the parkway to exit 44 and then out Route 561 to Cedar Creek.
So far, he hasn’t told the Pirates much about Union’s football tradition.
“I grew up in the early 90s when (Union) was not only ranked No. 1 in the state, but we were also top-five in the country,” Melody said. “I don’t think I need to talk to my kids about that. I kind of want to lead by example. Cedar Creek kids have the same type of confidence that my kids at Union had.”
Melody replaces Tim Watson, the only coach Cedar Creek ever had. The Pirates won two sectional titles, including last season’s Central Jersey Group II title, in Watson’s nine years.
Cedar Creek is a high-profile program, but there’s probably no better training for taking for such a coaching job than playing quarterback and coaching at Union.
“Tim accomplished so much here,” Melody said. “It’s on me now to pick it up for him.”
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
