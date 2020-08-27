The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association has delivered a plan for how to play high school sports during COVID-19.
Gov. Phil Murphy supports the NJSIAA.
Now, it’s up to the state’s high school athletes.
We’ve heard the anecdotal evidence and seen some news reports. High school graduation parties, Fourth of July celebrations or parties down the Jersey shore have turned into COVID-19 super spreader events.
If high school athletes want to play in 2020-21, none of that can happen anymore. Teens almost must put themselves in a “bubble” like the NBA and NHL have that consists of home, go to school/practice/game, and then home again.
School districts will work their local health departments to determine what happens to a team with an athletes that tests positive. It almost certainly means the team couldn’t play or practice for a significant number of days.
“This isn’t the time to expand your social circle,” NJSIAA chief operating officer Colleen Maguire said last week. “This isn’t the time to go to large-scale parties. This is the time to focus on getting reacclimated to your school day, getting caught up academically and get engaged with your teammates again and strive for a successful season, an uninterrupted season."
The NJSIAA-approved summer workouts for fall teams ends Friday.
Teams will be unable to practice until Sept. 14. Coaches, however, can meet virtually with their team between now and the start of fall practices. Most sports will begin their seasons Oct. 1, with football starting Oct. 2.
The so-called “dead period” between the end of summer workouts and the start of practice is especially crucial. A slip up here could end a team’s season before it even gets started.
West Jersey Football League president Derryk Sellers tweeted Wednesday: “NJ HS football Can’t say enough how important it is for all of us AD’s, coaches, officials, athletes. We have a two week period to get through and then we can start. We all are on the line and have an assignment. DO YOUR JOB!!! Can we count on you???”
The hope is that high school sports will give athletes structure and help steer clear of behavior that could spread the virus. Already, South Jersey coaches are hearing their athletes tell them they don’t want to be the one to take an unnecessary risks, contract virus and caused their team’s season to be interrupted.
“There’s a lot of power in peer pressure,” Maguire said. “You don’t want to let your teammates down.”
One of the NJSIAA’s top medical advisors, Dr. Damion Martins, is the father of two high school athletes. He’s also medical director of Sports Medicine at Atlantic Health System and the New York Jets' team physician.
“I’ll give you the advice I tell my patients and my professional athletes,” he said last week. “There is a clear competitive edge if you stay COVID free. If you do this right, you guys are going to be better this season. You’re going to play better; you’re going to have a better winning record. More importantly, you’re going to keep yourself and your family safe.”
So, for the rest of this summer and the fall, it should be home-school-home for New Jersey high school athletes. In 2020, hand washing, social distancing and masks are as important as blocking and tackling in football, endurance and speed in cross country and teamwork and fitness in soccer and field hockey.
Michael McGarry’s Must Win column appears Fridays in The Press.
