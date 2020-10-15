Could this be the week Wildwood ends winning drought?: Must Win

Ken Loomis says he has a dream job.
He lives near the beach. He teaches history at Wildwood High School and coaches the Warriors football team.
A few wins wouldn’t hurt, however.
Wildwood will host Lindenwold at 6 p.m. Friday. Someone is going to leave the field a winner for the first time in at least two years. Wildwood (0-2) has lost 47 straight with its last victory coming in a 22-6 win over Pleasantville on Nov. 13, 2014. Lindenwold (0-2) has lost 21 straight with its last win coming Sept. 14, 2018 in a 12-7 victory over New Egypt.
Wildwood is one of the smallest public school in the state enrollment-wise with about 250 students. This season the Warriors feature about 20 players.
"The deck is stacked against us,” Loomis said.
But numbers are not the only football challenge the Warriors face. It’s a shore town unlike any other. Summer practice sessions and scrimmages are often impossible because the players must work — often to help support their families.
Loomis, 31, took over the program in 2016. His career record is 0-37, but he deserves as much credit — maybe more — as any championship coach.
It would be easy for him to walk away from the program. People ask him all the time why he sticks it out.
“It’s not just the game,” Loomis said. “It’s not about wins and losses. We have a bunch of young men who are great kids. Some struggle with a home life and need guidance. Others have talent and want to play ball. Our kids are phenomenal. We hang out. We have fun. We execute. The kids learn the game.”
People also ask Loomis why Wildwood even bothers to have a football team. It might make more sense for the Warriors to become part of a co-op program with a nearby school, such as Lower Cape May Regional.
But Wildwood does have a football tradition.
Wildwood graduate Randy Beverly played for the Super Bowl III-winning New York Jets. Wesley Hills, a 2013 Wildwood graduate, played in the NFL with the Detroit Lions last season. Bill Osborn, a 1984 Wildwood graduate, was a star player at the University of Pittsburgh and one of the best athletes in South Jersey history.
“Wildwood will never not have a football team,” Loomis said. “As long as we do what we’re supposed to do and we give 100%, that’s all I ask for. If we lose and we can go down swinging, that’s football. Sometimes teams are bigger, better, faster and stronger than you.”
This year Wildwood opened with a 20-12 loss to Pitman in game that was ended in the second quarter after a fracas broke out. Wildwood hung tough with Gloucester City but faded in the second half and lost 37-6 last week.
Loomis believes the Warriors are headed in the right direction.
“It took a couple of years to set the culture and get the kids on board,” he said. “We’ve had great help with the feeder program, the youth football team. It helps that we’ve had kids who have played football before come up through the pipeline. We’re slowly building.”
Loomis is familiar with neighborhood football. He grew up in and played at Maple Shade High School, a Group I school in Burlington County.
“I love that small-town feeling,” he said. “That’s how I was raised. Down here, it’s just like that. ”
Friday figures to be one of the most competitive games on Wildwood’s scheduled this season. Lindenwold lost to Gloucester 50-14 two weeks ago.
Sooner or later, Loomis knows a Wildwood win is coming.
“The first one is always the hardest,” he said.
Until then, Loomis remains committed to what he believes is one of South Jersey’s best places to coach. There aren’t too many towns where you can go to the beach after an October practice to decompress.
“I love being a part of the kids’ lives,” he said. “It’s more than just football. It’s family.”
