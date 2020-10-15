Could this be the week Wildwood ends winning drought?: Must Win

“It’s not just the game,” Loomis said. “It’s not about wins and losses. We have a bunch of young men who are great kids. Some struggle with a home life and need guidance. Others have talent and want to play ball. Our kids are phenomenal. We hang out. We have fun. We execute. The kids learn the game.”

People also ask Loomis why Wildwood even bothers to have a football team. It might make more sense for the Warriors to become part of a co-op program with a nearby school, such as Lower Cape May Regional.

But Wildwood does have a football tradition.

Wildwood graduate Randy Beverly played for the Super Bowl III-winning New York Jets. Wesley Hills, a 2013 Wildwood graduate, played in the NFL with the Detroit Lions last season. Bill Osborn, a 1984 Wildwood graduate, was a star player at the University of Pittsburgh and one of the best athletes in South Jersey history.

“Wildwood will never not have a football team,” Loomis said. “As long as we do what we’re supposed to do and we give 100%, that’s all I ask for. If we lose and we can go down swinging, that’s football. Sometimes teams are bigger, better, faster and stronger than you.”