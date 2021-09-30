Ben Simmons' holdout a symbol of basketball in 2021: Must Win

With 6 minutes, 4 seconds left in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks, 76ers coach Doc Rivers took Ben Simmons out of the game.
Simmons sat the bench for the next 4:05.
A little more than a minute later, Rivers again pulled Simmons from the game.
Two days later in Game 7, Rivers benched Simmons in the fourth quarter. This time with 54 seconds left and the Sixers down four. Simmons never returned.
The Phillies will soon be eliminated from the postseason and miss the playoffs for the 10th straight season.
The Eagles are floundering at 1-2 with a rookie head coach who for the moment seems in over his head.
But the biggest story on the Philadelphia sports world is Simmons’ refusal to report to training camp this week.
Every day there’s an update.
Simmons says his on-court partnership with center Joel Embiid has “run its course,” The Athletic says.
Simmons is prepared to sit out the whole season, if necessary, ESPN reports.
On Thursday, Sixers center Joel Embiid added fuel to the controversy.
“I feel like, our teams have always been built around (Simmons’) needs,” Embiid told reporters after a training camp workout at the team’s Camden training facility.
Embiid said the Sixers got rid of Jimmy Butler after the 2018-19 season so Simmons could still be the team’s primary ball handler.
“We are a better team with (Simmons),” Embiid said. “There’s no question about it. We still hope he changes his mind, but I kind of owe it to these (current Sixers players) to worry about what we have here.”
The reports this week and Embiid’s comments Thursday are entertaining, but they don’t get to the heart of the dispute between Simmons and the Sixers.
On Monday at media day, Rivers was asked what Simmons’ specific complaints were about Philadelphia.
Rivers listed no concrete reasons.
“That’s a good question,” Rivers said. “You know it’s a tough answer because it wasn’t as clear as we probably would want it.”
Let me help out here.
It’s about playing time.
In my opinion, Simmons might be perturbed with the comments Rivers and Embiid made after the Game 7 loss to Atlanta. Rivers answered he didn’t know when asked if Simmons could be a point guard for a championship team. Embiid said the Game 7 turning point came when Simmons passed up an open dunk in the closing minutes.
But to me the real reason Simmons wants out is because he was benched.
And Simmons probably knows that if he stays in Philadelphia there could be more fourth-quarter benchings in his future.
Simmons has probably been a star from the moment he stepped on a basketball court. Before last season’s playoffs, he probably had never been lifted from the fourth quarter of a close, important game.
The Simmons saga is a much bigger version of a scenario that plays out often in college, high school, AAU and even youth basketball.
A player gets benched, doesn’t like their role or doesn’t feel the coach and team is helping them reach their potential.
The player doesn’t look at their own faults or shortcomings. The player takes little or no responsibility for what happened. Instead, the player decides they are done and leaves for a new team or transfers to a different school.
If Simmons was a New Jersey high school player, the situation would be resolved with an eligibility hearing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association office in Robbinsville.
But since he’s a pro, expect his holdout to continue until November or early December when the Sixers eventually trade him.
Just remember why he’s leaving.
Simmons’ inability to shoot from the free-throw line and his reluctance to shoot at all the from the field made him a fourth-quarter liability.
Rivers benched him.
It comes down to playing time.
That’s basketball in 2021 — no mater what the level.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
