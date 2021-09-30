Ben Simmons' holdout a symbol of basketball in 2021: Must Win

And Simmons probably knows that if he stays in Philadelphia there could be more fourth-quarter benchings in his future.

Simmons has probably been a star from the moment he stepped on a basketball court. Before last season’s playoffs, he probably had never been lifted from the fourth quarter of a close, important game.

The Simmons saga is a much bigger version of a scenario that plays out often in college, high school, AAU and even youth basketball.

A player gets benched, doesn’t like their role or doesn’t feel the coach and team is helping them reach their potential.

The player doesn’t look at their own faults or shortcomings. The player takes little or no responsibility for what happened. Instead, the player decides they are done and leaves for a new team or transfers to a different school.

If Simmons was a New Jersey high school player, the situation would be resolved with an eligibility hearing at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association office in Robbinsville.

But since he’s a pro, expect his holdout to continue until November or early December when the Sixers eventually trade him.

Just remember why he’s leaving.