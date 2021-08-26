Battle at the Beach a long overdue event for area high school football

Coach Mike McKeown of the Collingswood High School football team wanted to play on Ocean City's football field the first time he saw it.

Who could blame him?

The field will host the inaugural Battle at the Beach on Friday through Sunday. The showcase event, an idea that's long overdue, will feature 11 games.

More than 4,300 tickets have already been sold. It's not only the players and teams that make this a must-see event, but the setting as well.

There are few football fields in America like Ocean City's. It borders the Boardwalk, beach and ocean. A Ferris wheel and other amusement rides loom behind the home bleachers. The setting is even better after dark with the Ferris wheel lit up in a rainbow of colors.

“To me, I think it’s one of the best facilities in the country,” McKeown said. “It’s going to be an atmosphere that I’ve never been involved in. I can only imagine the buzz that will be going on down there.”

The West Jersey Football Coaches Association sponsors the Battle at the Beach. The idea started with McKeown, who has been involved with Collingswood football for nearly 30 years as a player and coach and is the association's secretary.