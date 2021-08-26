Battle at the Beach a long overdue event for area high school football

Coach Mike McKeown of the Collingswood High School football team wanted to play on Ocean City's football field the first time he saw it.
Who could blame him?
The field will host the inaugural Battle at the Beach on Friday through Sunday. The showcase event, an idea that's long overdue, will feature 11 games.
More than 4,300 tickets have already been sold. It's not only the players and teams that make this a must-see event, but the setting as well.
There are few football fields in America like Ocean City's. It borders the Boardwalk, beach and ocean. A Ferris wheel and other amusement rides loom behind the home bleachers. The setting is even better after dark with the Ferris wheel lit up in a rainbow of colors.
“To me, I think it’s one of the best facilities in the country,” McKeown said. “It’s going to be an atmosphere that I’ve never been involved in. I can only imagine the buzz that will be going on down there.”
The West Jersey Football Coaches Association sponsors the Battle at the Beach. The idea started with McKeown, who has been involved with Collingswood football for nearly 30 years as a player and coach and is the association's secretary.
Two years ago, he scheduled a home and home series between Collingswood and Northgate High School in Walnut, California, where a friend of his was coaching. He wanted the Collingswood home game to be played at Ocean City. But the pandemic wiped out those plans.
After last season, the association began to talk about putting together a showcase event.
“Everyone does showcases everywhere,” McKeown said. “I didn’t understand how we did not do one for South Jersey. We want to showcase our programs, our kids and South Jersey football.”
The Battle at the Beach features an interesting mix of games this weekend. Five teams ranked in The Press Elite 11 — No. 1 Holy Spirit, No. 3 St. Joseph; No. 4 Millville; No. 6 Winslow Township and No. 7 Camden — will be in action.
“We were shocked at how many teams wanted to be apart of it,” McKeown said.
Action starts 11 a.m. Friday with St. Joseph Academy against Northeast of Philadelphia. Millville plays Union on Saturday at 5 p.m. in a matchup of South Jersey and North Jersey powers.
The highlight comes 8 p.m. Saturday when Holy Spirit meets DeMatha Catholic of Maryland. DeMatha is ranked No. 33 in the country by Maxpreps.com.
The setting had something to do with DeMatha wanting to be a part of the event.
“All I did was send the DeMatha coach (Bill McGregor) a picture of the field,” McKeown said, “and he was like, ‘We’re in.’ ”
The Battle of the Beach will have plenty of bells and whistles. The Philadelphia Eagles plan to set up a fan-fest type of experience on the basketball courts adjacent to the field with team mascot SWOOP and the Philadelphia Eagles cheerleaders and drumline in attendance. The U.S. Army is providing tunnels and smoke machines for the teams to run through when they take the field.
“It was a like a storm that came together,” McKeown said.
There is already talk of expanding the event for next year. The coaches association wants all levels of teams to be able to participate.
“It’s not just about the marque games,” McKeown said.
McKeown gave credit to Ocean City, the school district and Red Raiders football coach Kevin Smith for helping make the event happen.
For years, basketball and baseball have held showcase events that allow fans to multiple games and teams in one place. Now, the Battle at the Beach gives football fans the same opportunity.
Tickets cost $10 each day and must be bought in advance at gofan.co. Tickets are good for every game played that day.
“Fans make high school football what it is,” McKeown said. “You can watch as much football as you want from 11 o’clock in the morning until 11 o’clock at night.”
Ocean City daily beach badges cost $5. So, for $15 this weekend fans can get plenty of gridiron action and refreshing ocean dip.
Sounds like the start of excellent late summer tradition.

