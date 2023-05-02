Colleen Mason reaches 100-point milestone: College notebook

Colleen Mason reached the 100-point mark for her career last week for the Ramapo College women's lacrosse team.

Mason, a Southern Regional High School graduate, scored eight to go with two ground balls and two draw controls in a 23-12 loss to US Merchant Marine. The junior finished the season with 53 goals and six assists, bringing her career total to 105 points (93 goals).

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had three draw controls, two ground balls and a caused turnover in Temple's 12-11 loss to Vanderbilt.

Casey Murray (Mainland Regional) had five draw controls in Virginia Commonwealth's 17-12 win over Saint Joseph's.

Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern) had three draw controls in Belmont Abbey's 21-8 win over North Greenville.

Phoebe Ohnemuller (Oakcrest) had an assist and a draw control in Caldwell's 22-10 loss to Bridgeport.

Maggie Boyle (Lower Cape May Regional) had an assist in Indiana's (Pennsylvania) 14-12 win over Lock Haven.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) had two draw controls and a ground ball in Jefferson's 17-7 loss to Mercy. She scored four to go with an assist and three draw controls in a 24-3 win over Chestnut Hill.

In Cabrini's 13-9 win over Scranton, Anissa Serafine (Our Lady of Mercy) scored twice. Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) added a goal and an assist. In an 18-1 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Cella scored twice, and Carolina Gallagher (Middle Township) had a goal and an assist. Abbey Fenton (Ocean City) made one save in 30 minutes of shutout play. Sophie Sobocinski (Holy Spirit) and Serafine each scored once.

Aubrey Hunter (Middle Township) had an assist in FDU-Florham's 22-12 loss to Moravian.

Cheyenne Avellino (Egg Harbor Township) scored twice in Gwynedd Mercy's 23-6 loss to Marymount.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) scored six to go with an assist, five draw controls and two ground balls in Kean's 11-9 win over Montclair State. She had three goals, an assist and seven draw controls in a 14-7 loss to Stockton.

Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) scored twice in Montclair State's 11-9 loss to Kean.

Fiona Lockhart (OLMA) scored twice and added an assist in Rowan's 19-8 win over Stockton. She scored twice in a 21-2 win over Montclair State.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) had four goals, two assists, five draw controls, three ground balls and a caused turnover in The College of New Jersey's 22-1 win over Ramapo.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) scored the game-tying goal in the fourth quarter and added an assist in Washington College's 7-6 win over Swarthmore. She had three goals and an assist in an 18-7 win over McDaniel.

Men's lacrosse

Colin Cooke (Mainland) scored in High Point's 17-11 loss to Saint Joseph's.

Ryan Sinsinsky (Southern) scored three, including the game-winning goal in overtime, in New Jersey Institute of Technology's 11-10 victory over UMass Lowell. Logan Hone (St. Augustine Prep) got one assist. Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) contributed three caused turnovers and a ground ball. Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) was 7 for 11 in faceoffs with two ground balls.

Vincent Giunta (Mainland) had two goals, three assists, two ground balls and a caused turnover in Georgian Court's 17-11 win over Dominican.

In Cabrini's 27-2 win over Gwynedd Mercy, Matt Vanaman (St. Augustine) had two goals and two assists, and Jake Schneider (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist.

Anthony Firmani (Southern) won four of eight faceoffs and had two ground balls in Eastern's 21-1 win over Alvernia. In a 21-8 win over Hood, Firmani was 9 for 14 in faceoffs, and Zach Washco (Southern) scored.

Robert Nawrocki (Cedar Creek) scored and added three ground balls in FDU-Florham's 18-12 win over Lycoming.

Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had two assists, three ground balls and a caused turnover in Immaculata's 22-7 loss to Neumann. Matthew Kirkland (St. Augustine) allowed 13 goals and made 17 saves in just under 40 minutes.

Men's golf

Drexel's Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) placed second at the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament last week in Dataw Island, South Carolina. Nicholas shot 7-under par 209 over three rounds, capped with a 3-under 69 on the last day. He was named to the All-Conference team with his finish. Drexel placed third.

Ursinus' T.J. Stanton (Ocean City) placed 34th with a three-round 262 at the Centennial Conference Championships in Waynseboro, Pennsylvania.

Women's golf

Hamilton College's Olivia Strigh (Hammonton) tied for 22nd with a two-round 175 at the New England Small College Athletic Association Championship in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Women's track and field

Anne Rutledge (EHT) ran on Monmouth's third-place 4x400 relay (3 minutes, 47.18 seconds) at the Penn Relays. Isabella Leak (EHT) ran on the sixth-place 4x800 relay (8:54.44).

Rutgers' Claudine Smith (Atlantic City) placed ninth in the triple jump (12.41 meters) at the Penn Relays.

Rowan's Alexia Bey (Oakcrest) was fifth in the hammer throw (41.49m) at the TCNJ Lion Invite. Amanthy Sosa Caceres (Absegami) was eighth in the 100 (13.02). Olivia Shafer (EHT) was sixth in the 1,500 invitational (5:00.51) and seventh in the 800 (2:25.23.).

TCNJ's Erin Hanlon (Ocean City) was sixth in the 800 invitational (2:23.10) at the Lion Invite.