Cole Vanderslice pitches Surf to victory over Hammonton

Cole Vanderslice pitched a five-inning shutout with eight strikeouts and just two hits to lead the South Jersey Surf to an 11-0 victory over Hammonton in a South Jersey South Shore Baseball League game Wednesday.
Vanderslice, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, pitches for Villanova University. The Surf hit three home runs. Monny Strickland and Caden Dulin each hit two-run homers. Jimmy Pasquale had a grad slam.
On Tuesday, Colin McLaughlin, Zach Steiger and Kyle Transue combined for 13 strikeouts and three hits to lead the Surf to a 3-2 victory over the Egg Harbor Township Eagles.
Monny Strickland and Dave Appolonia each had two hits for the Surf. Appolonia is an Egg Harbor Township High School graduate and infielder at Rowan College of South Jersey, Cumberland Campus.
For the Eagles, Austin Stauffenberg had two hits.
