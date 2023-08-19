Here is a look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 23 starts, he was 4-7 with a 8.08 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 108 innings.

Through 93 career minor league games (91 starts), he was 19-31 with a 5.24 ERA and 463 strikeouts in 415 1/3 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 29, on Monday had his contract purchased by the San Francisco Giants and was assigned to the Sacramento River Cats, according to the Atlantic League. Stashak had been pitching for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League since July 28, where he threw two perfect innings and struck out four over two appearances. He had yet to appear for the River Cats.

Stashak is hoping to get back to the majors, having last pitched for the Minnesota Twins in 2022, when he had season-ending shoulder surgery on his pitching arm. In four seasons with the Twins, Stashak was 4-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 72 innings over 55 appearances (one start). ... In 126 games (55 starts) in organized minor league ball, he was 28-15 with a 3.12 ERA and 386 strikeouts in 378 innings. ... He was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, pitching for the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins), was sent on a rehab assignment Aug. 11 with the FCL Twins. Mooney had been on the injured list since the beginning of the season with right shoulder fatigue. In two appearances (one start), he had struck out four in two shutout innings.

Through 33 career games (25 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.03 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 104 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Through 14 starts this season, he was 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 innings.

The No. 7 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, Petty started the season on the injured list with an elbow issue. In 41 career games (35 starts), Petty was 1-7 with a 3.13 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through 18 games (17 starts) in his first pro season, he was 1-7 with a 6.79 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings.

Dean was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 23, playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners), had his 26-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday. Through 94 games, he was hitting .285 (108 for 379) with 19 doubles, two triples, 10 homers, 68 runs, 58 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 21 tries.

In 102 career games, he was hitting .278 with 19 doubles, two triples, 10 homers, 60 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 2-1 with an 8.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings (22 appearances).

In 26 career games, Rodriguez was 4-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings. The Mets signed him out of the MLB Draft League last summer.

Independant

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 28, is pitching for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League. In 42 games this season, he is 3-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings.

Adams was released by the Phillies in March after spending two years in their system. In 83 games (three starts) of organized ball, he was 9-3 with a 5.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 innings. Adams, who also co-owns Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville, was signed in January 2021 by the Phillies after a tryout.

