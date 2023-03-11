ATLANTIC CITY — Jada Pierce admitted her opinion was slightly biased.

The Niagara University women’s basketball coach grew up in Philadelphia. Pierce was a standout two-sport athlete at Central High School, and she continued her basketball career at West Chester University. Before taking the head coaching position at Niagara in 2015, she had even been an assistant at Saint Joseph’s.

Since 2020, Pierce has had the opportunity to coach her team in front of family and friends during the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

When the MAAC announced Monday its extension with the venue to continue holding its men’s and women’s tournaments in the resort through 2026, the eighth-year coach was pleased.

“Atlantic City is a very desirable place for our fans and my family to be able to come and see us play and cheer us on,” Pierce said. “We have a great alumni base in New Jersey, New York City as well as the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia). This makes it a great situation to be able to get our alumni back here to support our young women as we compete.”

Pierce also said the resort and venue are very accommodating. She praised the hotels and the freedom the team has to roam on the Boardwalk. Pierce and her players feel comfortable playing in Atlantic City.

Purple Eagles senior Angel Parker played at Boardwalk Hall all four years of her collegiate career. Parker, and her younger sister and teammate Aaliyah Parker, are from Cheektowaga, New York. The eldest Parker enjoys competing in Atlantic City because it’s not far from home.

MAAC presidents voted 8-3 to extend the tournaments for the next three seasons at Boardwalk Hall. Most coaches and players love the decision.

This year’s tournaments began Tuesday and end Saturday.

“I think it’s good because we have a lot of family that comes up,” Parker said. “I feel like it’s in a decent spot for everyone to be able to get up here. We had a lot of family up here. It’s good to have all this support.”

Her younger sister agreed.

“It’s a very good place,” said Aaliyah Parker, a sophomore who played in the resort for the second time.

Fans are equally as excited the tournaments are returning to Atlantic City.

Tori Lesko, who played at Boardwalk Hall as a junior for Iona in 2020, the year the tournaments were canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, attended Thursday’s quarterfinal between third-seeded Quinnipiac and sixth-seeded Manhattan. Lesko was with her parents, Don and Tina.

The Leskos came to the resort to support the top-seeded Gaels.

The Jaspers defeated Quinnipiac 50-43.

“It’s exciting to see different players and a different atmosphere and watch from a different perspective, too,” said Tori, who is at Boardwalk Hall for the first time since she was a senior. “It’s nice.”

Atlantic City won a competition with Albany, New York, and the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, to continue hosting the tournament. The Leskos live in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, so they are happy the event will remain in Atlantic City for at least three more years.

“The atmosphere here at Boardwalk (Hall) is nice and everything else they have. I think it’s a good location,” Lesko said.

Added Tina Lesko, “We like the location. It’s a lot closer than Albany.”

Anthony and Ro Saraco came to support Manhattan and their daughter, Bella, who is a freshman cheerleader for the Jaspers.

Anthony and Ro, as well as the entire Manhattan team, took time to enjoy the resort and had dinner at places like the Sugar Factory at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Dock’s Oyster House.

The Saracos are from Manhattan.

“It’s run very nicely and smooth,” Ro said. “It’s in a good location.

With their daughter only a freshman, Anthony and Ro said they will be back. As for now, they are sticking around the resort. The Jaspers will play Iona in the championship Saturday. Manhattan had lost in the finals in 2022.

“We’re very excited,” Anthony said. “We are going to be here. It’s a perfect place to be in this big arena and all the hotels and all the things to do. I think it’s great for the kids and everyone involved.”

Manhattan defeated Niagara 81-68 in the semifinals Friday. Jaspers coach Heather Vulin and her team have been staying at Hard Rock. From the hotels to the food, she called the experience beautiful and very convenient.

“I’m ecstatic,” Vulin, a seventh-year coach, said about the three-year extension. “I think I can also speak on behalf of the other women’s coaches in this league. If the tournament is about the student-athlete experience, then we hit an absolute home run here in Atlantic City. The venue is incredible. … We love Atlantic City.”