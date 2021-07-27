 Skip to main content
CMP Women's Lifeguard Challenge to be held Wednesday
CMP Women's Lifeguard Challenge to be held Wednesday

Many well-known local female athletes will compete in the 13th annual Cape May Point Women's Lifeguard Challenge at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pete's Beach.

The event consists of a 1.3-mile beach run, a 1-mile paddleboard race and a half-mile swim sprint for top female guards. Those distances are approximations.

This year's race will feature 47 women from 13 southern New Jersey beach patrols.

The triathlon is unique in that it also has a team championship. Two lifeguards can enter as a team, as well as individually. Two guards on a team will have cross-country scoring to determine their team finish. Each patrol can enter two teams.

Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol's Jenna Parker won the race for the fourth time in 2019, the last time it was held. Teammate Maggie Shaw placed seventh, and she Parker won the team title with eight points.

Cape May Point's Kristen Moorby, the event's founder and race director, has assembled a strong field this year.

Parker will team with Emma Dries in Wednesday's race. Longport's Taylor Phy and Megan Fox could contend. Several others should do well, including Brigantine's Grace Emig and Sara Azegzaou, Harvey Cedars' Michelle Sibilia and Meg Pruskowski, Ocean City's Jackie Pauling and Samantha Vanderslice, Wildwood's Morgan Sherman and Bella Taylor, Wildwood Crest's Adrienne Bilello and Abby Thompson, Surf City's Julia Rothstein and Lauren Rothstein, and Cape May's Sara Werner and Sara Jackson.

Other contenders could include Stone Harbor's Jenna Carastro and Giavanna Lupi, Wildwood's Katie Collins and Kaitlyn Crouthamel, and Upper Township's Lindsay Robbins and Casey McLees.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

