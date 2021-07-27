CMP Women's Lifeguard Challenge to be held Wednesday

Many well-known local female athletes will compete in the 13th annual Cape May Point Women's Lifeguard Challenge at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pete's Beach.

The event consists of a 1.3-mile beach run, a 1-mile paddleboard race and a half-mile swim sprint for top female guards. Those distances are approximations.

This year's race will feature 47 women from 13 southern New Jersey beach patrols.

The triathlon is unique in that it also has a team championship. Two lifeguards can enter as a team, as well as individually. Two guards on a team will have cross-country scoring to determine their team finish. Each patrol can enter two teams.

Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol's Jenna Parker won the race for the fourth time in 2019, the last time it was held. Teammate Maggie Shaw placed seventh, and she Parker won the team title with eight points.

Cape May Point's Kristen Moorby, the event's founder and race director, has assembled a strong field this year.