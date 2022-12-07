Claudine Smith wins at Rutgers' indoor track opener: College. notebook

Claudine Smith kicked off her junior season with the Rutgers University women’s indoor track and field team with a victory.

Smith, a 2019 Atlantic City High School graduate, won the triple jump with a leap of 12.3 meters Friday at the Rutgers Holiday Classic at The Armory in New York City. Her winning distance came on her third attempt.

As an Atlantic City senior, Smith was The Press Female Track Athlete of the Year during the winter and spring seasons. She won the triple jump at the Meet of Champions that year.

Tey’ana Ames (ACIT) made her Rutgers debut Friday, placing second in the shot put (13.59m) and second in the high jump (1.7m).

Rider’s Mariah Stephens (Egg Harbor Township) was second in the 60 hurdles with a personal-best 8.84 at Rutgers. She was also fourth in the long jump (5.34m) and fifth in the triple jump (11.1m). Valencia Gosser (Barnegat) was seventh in the 60 dash (7.85 seconds) in her collegiate debut.

Monmouth’s Mickey Baker (Ocean City) was fourth in the 1,000-meter run (3 minutes, 6.26 seconds) at Rutgers. Annie Rutledge (EHT) was fifth in the 600 (1:39.48).

Diamond McLaughlin (Absegami) was fourth in the 300 (40.80) and seventh in the 200 (26.39) at the Youree Spence-Garcia Invitational at St. John’s University.

Erin Hanlon (Ocean City) ran on The College of New Jersey’s fourth-place 4x400 relay (4:14.23) at the TCNJ Winter Open. She was also third in the 600 (1:39.62).

Men’s indoor track

Syracuse’s Anthony Vazquez (EHT) won the 60 hurdles (7.95) at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener at Boston University.

Monmouth’s Danny Fenton (Millville) was fourth in the 200 (22.29) at the Rutgers Holiday Classic. He also ran on the third-place 4x400 relay (3:18.06).

Rutgers’ Will Berger (Lower Cape May) was 14th in the 3,000 (9:02.7) at Rutgers.

Georgian Court’s Dylan Breen (Lacey Township) was fourth in the long jump (6.52m) at the Fast Track Season Opener in Staten Island, New York. Aamere McKethan (Absegami) was 14th in the mile (54.13). Holy Family’s Miguel Sanchez (Pleasantville) was 14th in the 60 hurdles.

Women’s basketball

Kylee Watson (Mainland Regional) had 10 points, four assists, three blocks and two rebounds in Notre Dame’s 74-72 win over Maryland. She scored two in a 74-60 win over Connecticut.

Alexis Harrison (Millville) scored 14 to go with five rebounds and two blocks in Goldey-Beacom’s 67-62 win over Bowie State. She scored 13 in an 88-65 loss to Holy Family.

Gabby Turco (Wildwood Catholic) scored 27 and grabbed five rebounds in Saint Anselm’s 59-58 loss to Saint Rose.

Gabby Boggs (Mainland) scored 12 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to go with four assists and three blocks in Albright’s 51-39 win over Lebanon Valley. She scored 16, grabbed 13 rebounds and added four assists, three steals and two blocks in a 60-47 win over Hood. On Monday, she was named the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Player of the Week.

Jacqueline Ward (Southern Regional) had four points and three rebounds in Coast Guard’s 67-45 loss to Trinity. She had nine points and six rebounds in a 60-46 win over Wesleyan (Connecticut).

Ava Casale (Our Lady of Mercy) scored 14 and got seven rebounds in Gwynedd Mercy’s 101-62 win over Penn State-Berks.

Shannon McCoy (Barnegat) scored 27 to go with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals in Kean’s 72-68 loss to Ramapo. She had 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 101-60 win over Rutgers-Newark.

Lindsay Holden (Lower Cape May Regional) scored 13 in Neumann’s 53-51 win over Wilkes.

Jada Thompson (Hammonton) had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists in Ramapo’s 72-68 win over Kean. She scored 10 to go with nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 68-65 win over Stockton.

In Rowan’s 71-52 loss to TCNJ, Savanna Holt (Ocean City) scored 10 to go with two rebounds, and Kate Herlihy (Middle Township) had five points, four rebounds and two assists. In a 94-33 win over Penn State-Berks, Holt had 12 points and five rebounds. Herlihy scored 12, and Trina Deveny-Bethea (Cedar Creek) added three rebounds and one point. In a 90-84 loss to William Paterson, Holt had four points and three rebounds, and Herlihy scored two.

Wrestling

Castleton’s Haven Tatarek (Southern) placed second at 197 pounds at the Ted Reese Invitational at Southern Maine. He went 3-1, his wins coming by a major decision, a pin and a decision.

Centenary’s Keevon Berry (Oakcrest) placed fourth at 197 at the Doug Parker Invitational in Springfield, Massachusetts. He went 2-2, his wins coming by technical fall and decision.

Ursinus’ Wesley Tosto (Lower Cape May) went 3-2 at 141 at the New Standard Invitational at York College. His wins came on a pin and two decisions. One of Tosto’s decisions was against teammate Romeo Rodriguez (Middle Township), who went 1-2, his victory by major decision.

Washington & Jefferson’s Matthew Gariano (Middle Township) won a match at 133 at the Messiah Invitational.