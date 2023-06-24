CJ LaFragola would run down to Osborn Island in Little Egg Harbor Township while training in high school.

He could look across Great Bay and see the Atlantic City skyline in the distance.

He would envision competing in the state individual wrestling tournament at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Though he’s since traded in his wrestling singlet for combat gloves, the mission remains the same about a decade later. LaFragola, 26, made his professional mixed martial arts debut last week in Atlantic City for Cage Fury Fighting Championships at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

And as he did so many times throughout his high school and college careers, he won.

“You come out of the cage (after the win) — and even the walk out (to the cage) — that was amazing,” LaFragola said Sunday, two days after beating Aaron Walker, of Orlando, Florida, in a 30-27 unanimous decision at CFFC 120. “I got people chanting my name. Always wanted to do that with sports in general and have an army behind me who support me and to be able to uplift people with whatever my sport ended up being.”

MMA is the next stop in his journey into sports. A three-sport athlete at St. Joseph High School — and then at the NCAA Division I level — LaFragola was the 2014-15 Press Male Athlete of the Year.

He had a huge support system in Atlantic City, from middle school friends to family to the wrestlers he coaches as an assistant at Drexel University. His three biggest supporters were also there — parents Karen and Chris and older brother Domenic.

Ahead of the fight, everyone was nervous, especially Karen. She said she was asked in the days leading up to the fight how she could watch her son compete in a sport like MMA.

“I watch him because I watch him differently than the regular person,” Karen said Friday after her son’s win. “I know his progression, so I know when he’s in trouble or whatever.”

It’s that mother’s intuition, she added.

Why not baseball?

LaFragola’s sports career dates to all those trips to Cal Ripken Jr. youth baseball tournaments growing up.

Chris LaFragola says he always thought his son would be a professional baseball player. That dream might’ve happened, too.

After LaFragola wrapped up a stellar wrestling career at Brown University, where he got a bachelor’s degree in business and entrepreneurship, he spent a year at Sacred Heart University, earning a master’s degree in sports media.

LaFragola achieved the rare feat of being a three-sport athlete at the D-I level, playing for the Pioneers’ football team in fall 2019 and the baseball team in spring 2020. But the baseball dream ended abruptly with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He didn’t really get the look I thought he’d get,” the elder LaFragola said Friday. “But he immediately — that’s typical of CJ — he changed his direction and said, ‘You know what? I know what I’m capable of doing, and I can win a title.’”

CJ said team sports, as rewarding as they were for several reasons, didn’t leave him fully satisfied. Though his teams did a lot of winning throughout his life, especially at St. Joseph, he never liked giving 100% of his effort and not being in control of the outcome.

With wrestling, and now combat sports, he found satisfaction. MMA made sense.

He made a trip to Nick Catone Fitness in Brick Township. Catone, 41, is a former MMA fighter who also won more than 100 matches as a Rider University wrestler. LaFragola, whose MMA style is wrestling-based, saw Catone as the perfect person with whom to train. The coaches in his corner Friday were Sean Santella, Jess Pew and Dante Rivera.

After about eight months of training, LaFragola made his amateur debut May 28, 2021, for CFFC. He went 5-0, his last amateur bout with CFFC this past March 31. He signed a four-fight contract with CFFC and gets paid per bout plus incentives. He anticipates his next contest will be later this year.

“I think with this, I found something I can be passionate about,” LaFragola said. “It’s why I think being a multi-sport athlete complements MMA. It’s mixed martial arts, so there is more than one skill to hone in on. ... It has the individual aspect but also a plethora of layers.

“I think I really found a home with MMA, not that I don’t love to throw on some cleats for a (South Jersey South Shore Baseball League) game now and then.”

Many sources of motivation

There’s a reason LaFragola wore white shorts with a red stripe Friday. A reason he wore a black T-shirt with the likeness of a friend and entered the arena to her walkout music. And a reason he’s carried the same movie in his backpack since he was a freshman in high school.

Motivation.

LaFragola is a “Rocky” fan. Living in Philadelphia, he runs the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art frequently. His shorts Friday resembled what Rocky Balboa wore in the first movie.

He’s also drawn inspiration from the 2011 movie “Warrior,” about two brothers trying to win an MMA tournament for different reasons that culminated in a championship fight at Boardwalk Hall. He gets emotional when he watches that movie, drawing parallels to how much he wanted to wrestle at Boardwalk Hall while in high school.

His biggest motivator Friday, however, was fighting for his late friend Sherry Schmidt, who died June 5 in a car accident. Schmidt, 29, was also a fighter, and one of the gyms she trained at was Catone’s. The two became close friends, often helping each other navigate their amateur careers.

CJ LaFragola makes his entrance to Linkin Park. Nice choice @CJLaFragola pic.twitter.com/EotFh4zLQ6 — John Russo (@ACPress_Russo) June 17, 2023

LaFragola walked out to “Faint” by Linkin Park before the fight. After the referee raised his arm in victory, he pointed to the sky.

“I’m a man of faith. I went to Catholic school. I may not go to church every Sunday, but I believe God put people here to support each other, and I believed she was watching me,” he said. “I wore her shirt and played her last walkout song from her last fight. She meant a lot to me. She was a special person.”

