ATLANTIC CITY — CJ LaFragola won his professional mixed martial arts debut Friday night for Caged Fury Fight Championships.

The 2015 St. Joseph High School graduate won a 30-27 unanimous decision against Aaron Walker, of Orlando, Florida, during the preliminary card at CFFC 120 at Hard Rock Casino & Hotel Atlantic City.

Another southern Ocean County product, Lacey Township graduate Luke Fernandez, improved to 2-0 with a first-round TKO of Jesse Romans, of Williamstown, Kentucky.

CJ LaFragola makes his entrance to Linkin Park. Nice choice @CJLaFragola pic.twitter.com/EotFh4zLQ6 — John Russo (@ACPress_Russo) June 17, 2023

LaFragola, of Little Egg Harbor Township, used his wrestling background to wear down Walker and control much of the three 5-minute rounds.

"There is always nerves. You're going in to fight somebody,” said LaFragola, 26. "You have another man in there who is going to give it his all, no matter what. Big Aaron, he had no quit."

LaFragola said earlier this week he wasn't just fighting for a good showing in his pro debut. On June 5, close friend and training partner Sherry Schmidt died in a car accident.

"It was a crazy week. I started off the week having to lay to rest a good friend, Sherry. I'm wearing the shirt for her," LaFragola said. "I just wanted to put on a show for my friends, family, for her and all the fans here."

LaFragola's fight was fourth on the card. He got the loudest reception to that point of the night as dozens of his supporters erupted when his name was announced.

The crowd stayed in his corner during the fight, as well, with a bit of trash talk being called out from the crowd toward LaFragola's opponent.

LaFragola started the bout with a quick takedown of Walker, that wrestling background coming into play. He worked the action over toward the cage before getting Walker back to the ground, landing several punches.

LaFragola ended the first round on top, which wound up being the theme for the rest of the fight.

"You always have your home base. Wrestling is life," LaFragola said. "... When push comes to shove, that's gonna overcome the striking, but I would have liked to have thrown (punches) a little bit more. I let some good ones go, but I think most of it was used as a setup to get to my takedown. But home base is home base, and you've gotta use what you know."

LaFragola came out of the second round firing, backing Walking into the cage before taking him down again. LaFragola then spent the last three-and-a-half minutes on top, keeping Walker from getting any real offense going.

LaFragola kept the same approach in the third. But this time, Walker did get some elbows in. The blows left LaFragola with a nice knot behind his left ear.

"He kinda caught me in the back of the head with one of them. So, let me just settle down. ... I was trying to do my best to listen (to my coaches), communicate. While you're in there, it's amazing how much you can hear. ... They were trying to walk me through some stuff. I really made a couple of adjustments.

"I think it's a good spot. A lot of stuff to go back to, watch and learn from. You always go back to that drawing board — win, lose or draw."

Fernandez's NJ debut

LaFragola wasn't the only South Jersey fighter with a big following in Atlantic City on Friday.

Fernandez, a 2013 Lacey grad, had a huge crowd of supporters. He kicked off the main card with a huge reception following the bell of his victory.

Fernandez just wanted to put on a show.

"This home crowd feeling was awesome," said the 27-year-old. "I had all of my friends and family (here) and had a bunch of extended family come down for this. It was awesome. It means the world to me and just the fact I had it on (UFC Fight Pass), too, it just really amped me up to put on a show."

Fernandez landed an overhand right that rattled Romans. He saw that as an opening to get on top of Romans and connect with several punches before the referee stopped the action.

"When it landed, I saw he had a little bit of a wobble, so I took advantage," Fernandez said. "I wanted to get the job done in the most effective way possible. I took advantage, landed a bunch of shots. He was tough. I landed some ground-and-pound stuff, he wasn't going away so I ramped it up."

The plan, Fernandez said, was to get right after Romans off the opening bell. He noticed Romans wasn't throwing any punches right away, so he decided to get after him, he said.

"I think that was how it was from the jump," he said.

Fernandez won his first pro fight in March in Philadelphia, and Friday's win brought him to 2-0. He's not sure when his next fight will be, but he anticipates it being in the winter.

"I'm gonna continue to train, take some time here with my family and get back in the gym, probably Monday," Fernandez said.