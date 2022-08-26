City of Vineland to honor Lou Piccone next month

Lou Piccone, the first Vineland High School football player to compete in the NFL, will be honored Sept. 29 with a street dedication, key to the city and dinner reception, the City of Vineland said in a release.

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. with the street dedication at the corner of Montrose Street and South West Avenue. The key presentation and dinner will be at 6 p.m. at the Greenview Inn.

Piccone, who was a running back and kickoff returner at West Liberty State College from 1968-1971, was initially turned away by the pros due to his 5-foot-9, 175-pound stature. After playing two years semi-professionally, Piccone signed a free-agent contract with the New York Jets in 1974.

Piccone led the league in kickoff returns as a rookie.

“Lou Piccone was known as a gritty football player who always gave it his all on the field. But above all, he is a kind and gentle man who never forgot where he came from,” Mayor Anthony Fanucci said in a release.

“Lou was the quintessential utility player who could fill several positions. His work ethic and contribution on special teams and as a receiver made him a fan favorite, and they loved to show their appreciation by chanting ‘Lou, Lou, Lou’ whenever he took the field. He has been an inspiration to many that have donned the ‘Fighting Clan’ red and grey uniforms, and it will be an honor to welcome him back to Vineland to show our appreciation.”

Piccone spent three seasons with the Jets as their primary kick and punt returner. He also served as a wide receiver. Piccone was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 1977. He had his best season there in 1979 with 33 catches for 556 yards and two touchdowns.

Piccone was a player representative for the NFL Players Association and an influential member of the NFLPA executive committee during his career.

Piccone retired in 1982 and later served for many years on the NFLPA's Steering Committee for Retired Players. He also went on to have a successful public relations and communications career.

In the release, Piccone looked back on his career and thanked his parents. His father, Lew, was 5-7 and was a professional boxer in the 1920s and 30s, going 84-3. Piccone's father helped him throughout his career.

"My father is still my hero," Piccone said. "Without his guidance, I don't know where I would have ended up, but I don't think it would have been in the NFL."

Piccone's mother, Rose, had a successful career as a beauty products representative, and he said, “her work ethic and perseverance also helped influence him during and after his football career.”

Tickets for the reception will be $75 per person. There will also be a cash bar. Please call 856-794-400, ext. 4814, or email loupiccone@vinelandcity.org for reservations.