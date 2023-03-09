ATLANTIC CITY - Who doesn’t love a college basketball underdog in March?

The MAAC Tournament men’s semifinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall features two of them Friday night.

No. 11 seed Marist will play 10th-seeded Saint Peter’s at 8:30 p.m. The other semifinal matches top-seeded Iona against either fourth-seeded Siena or fifth-seeded Niagara at 6 p.m. The championship game is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Marist earned its way to the semifinals with a stunning 75-59 win over third-seeded Quinnipiac, which had beaten Marist twice this season, including an eight-point win last Saturday at Marist on the Red Foxes senior night.

“We had a sense or urgency in preparation that I hadn’t seen all year,” Marist coach John Dunne said. “We’ve always had the will to prepare all season. But we had an urgency about us today. The best defensive effort (of the season) by far.”

Isaiah Brickner made 5 of 6 3-point attempts and scored 21 points for the Red Foxes.

The freshman guard sank back-to-back 3-pointers off the dribble to put the Red Foxes up 47-32 with 14 minutes, 23 seconds left in the game. The Marist lead eventually grew to as large as 24 points in the second half. Overall, Marist was 10 of 24 from beyond the arc.

“We haven’t always shot the ball well this year,” said Dunne, who coached at Saint Peter’s before taking over Marist in 2018. “You want your team to play with maximum effort and be the tougher team and that’s hard when they’re not making shots. It intensifies your defensive effort.”

Saint Peter’s is the ultimate underdog. The Peacocks won last year’s MAAC Tournament and then became one of the nation’s biggest sport stories by reaching the Elite 8 in the ensuing NCAA Tournament. Umar Shannon, a 2011 Atlantic City graduate, is a Saint Peter’s assistant coach. In this year’s MAAC Tournament, the Peacocks have beaten seventh-seeded Fairfield and second-seeded Rider.

Marist boasts its own impressive underdog credentials. The Red Foxes last played in the NCAA Tournament in 1987.

While underdogs are fun, the specter of presumptive favorite Iona and its Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino hangs over the tournament.

Pitino has said the Gaels aren’t invincible, but it would be a shock if any team other than Iona won the event.

Still, Marist and Saint Peter’s are two wins away from an improbable spot in the NCAA Tournament.

“We have to stay locked in,” Dunne said, “stay in the moment. We want to go to the championship game. It’s all about your preparation.”