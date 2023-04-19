Rutgers University freshman Christian Coppola pitched the best game of his young collegiate career Friday a 13-0 win over Michigan.

Coppola, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, pitched eight shutout innings. He allowed just five hits and struck out 12.

Also in the win, Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with two runs, and Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) had two hits and scored.

In Rutgers' 5-1 win over Seton Hall, Cohen hit a single and a double and scored twice. In an 8-3 win over Marist, Sweeney had a single, a double and two runs, and Cohen scored. In a 6-3 win over Michigan, Cohen had two hits and two RBIs, and Sweeney scored and drove in a run.

In Boston College's 14-10 win over Dartmouth, Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) had two hits and two RBIs. Matthew Nunan (Ocean City) struck out two in two-thirds of an inning of relief.

Jack Billings (St. Augustine Prep) allowed two runs and stuck out eight in four innings in Coastal Carolina's 4-2 win over Old Dominion.

Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) hit a two-run double and scored in Dayton's 8-3 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. He doubled and scored twice in an 8-4 win over Davidson. He hit a two-run homer in a 5-4 loss to Davidson. He hit a solo homer and a two-run homer in an 8-3 loss to Davidson.

Gannon Brady (Ocean City) struck out three in a scoreless inning in Fordham's 16-9 loss to Columbia.

Sean Duffy (EHT) allowed two runs and struck out three in four innings in High Point's 7-3 loss to Elon. He allowed a run and struck out two in two innings in a 10-5 loss to Gardner-Webb.

Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) struck out one in a scoreless inning in Hofstra's 17-5 win over St. John's.

CJ Egrie (Holy Spirit) scored two runs, including a steal of home, in Holy Cross' 20-7 win over Stonehill.

In Iona's 9-0 loss to Wagner, Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) doubled, and Andrew Gaines (St. Augustine) pitched a shutout inning. In a 24-10 loss to Quinnipiac, Pasquale had two hits and a run. In a 9-6 win over Quinnipiac, Pasquale hit a three-run double and an RBI single.

Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) hit a single and a double in Maryland, Baltimore County's 13-4 loss to Georgetown. He allowed three runs and struck out seven in five innings in a 7-3 loss to Bryant.

Holden deJong (St. Augustine) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and got the win for New Jersey Institute of Technology in a 7-6 victory against Rider. He allowed a run in one inning and improved to 3-3 in an 8-6 win over Long Island.

Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) faced the last batter with the bases loaded and struck him out for the save in North Carolina's 10-6 win over Queens. He allowed a run and struck out two in two innings in a 5-4 loss to Miami. He struck out one in 1 2/3 scoreless innings in a 9-8 win over Miami.

Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) hit a solo homer, a double and scored twice in Old Dominion's 8-5 win over Coastal Carolina.

Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine) went 3 for 5 with a run and three RBIs in Penn's 15-4 win over Villanova. He had three hits and two runs in a 13-6 win over Brown.

Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) allowed a run and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings for his second save of the season in Rider's 8-6 win over Canisius.

Brody McKenzie (St. Augustine) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Rhode Island's 11-7 win over Holy Cross.

Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) doubled and scored twice for Saint Joseph's in a 13-10 loss to Delaware. He had a single, a double and a run in a 4-2 loss to Saint Louis. He had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 10-6 loss to Saint Louis. He hit a solo homer in a 14-8 loss to Saint Louis.

In Stony Brook's 7-6 loss to Army, Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) allowed an unearned run and struck out two in two innings. Devin Sharkey (Mainland) pitched a scoreless inning.

Shane Solari (Holy Spirit) singled and scored in Villanova's 15-4 loss to Penn.

David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) allowed an unearned run and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning of relief in West Virginia's 11-6 loss to Penn State.

Nate Goranson (Millville) scored in William & Mary's 13-12 win over Virginia Commonwealth. He hit a solo homer and scored twice in a 4-3 win over Elon.

In Barton's 13-7 loss to Coker, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) had a single, a double and a run. Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 3 for 4 with two runs. Jared Beebe (Hammonton) singled twice, scored and drove in two. In a 3-2 loss to Francis Marion, McIsaac had two doubles and a run. Beebe singled twice and drove in two, and Gonzalez singled and scored. In a 5-2 win over Francis Marion, Gonzalez hit an RBI single and scored. McIsaac had two hits and a run, and Beebe hit an RBI single and scored.

Angel Murray (EHT) hit a two-run homer in Bloomfield's 14-4 loss to Shepherd. He hit a three-run homer and a single in a 17-7 loss to Shepherd. In a 12-5 win over Post, Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. In a 5-4 win over Chestnut Hill, Sleiter doubled and scored three runs. In an 11-10 loss to Chestnut Hill, Sleiter singled and scored.

AJ Campbell (Ocean City) had two hits in Frostburg State's 21-4 loss to Millersville.

Garrett Musey (Millville) hit a two-run double in Goldey-Beacom's 8-4 win over Felician.

Steve Graziano (ACIT) struck out one in a scoreless inning in Jefferson's 12-0 win over Caldwell.

Jordan Silvestri (Vineland) allowed four runs, one earned, and struck out three in 6 1/3 innings in Cabrini's 5-4 win over Immaculata.

Blake Ramos (Millville) got two hits and scored twice in Delaware Valley's 9-8 win over Widener.

In Eastern's 12-7 loss to Cairn, Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. David Hunsberger (Vineland) singled and scored.

Justin Klemick (Wildwood Catholic) scored in Immaculata's 4-3 win over Cabrini. He had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 12-0 win over Cabrini.

Ryan Kulpa (Barnegat) allowed a run and struck out five in four innings in Kean's 5-5 tie with Rutgers-Newark. On Monday, he was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie Pitcher of the Week.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) had two hits and a run in McDaniel's 10-8 loss to Gettysburg. He singled and scored in a 9-6 loss to Haverford.

In Montclair State's 16-8 win over New Jersey City, Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) had two doubles, a run and an RBI. Matt Kaliske (Lacey) hit a double and a triple, scored and drove in four runs. In a 25-10 win over NJ City, Feaster went 3 for 6 with three runs and an RBI. Nick Desiderio (Southern) struck out four in two shutout innings to get the win.

Josh Finger (Vineland) hit a two-run single and scored in Neumann's 18-15 win over Muhlenberg. He hit an RBI single in a 7-2 win over Gwynedd Mercy. He had two hits, including the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, and scored in a 6-5 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Nick Danbrowney (Barnegat) allowed three runs, one earned, and struck out eight in seven innings to improve to 5-2 in Ramapo's 9-3 win over Rowan. On Monday, he was named the NJAC Pitcher of the Week.

In Rutgers-Camden's 5-3 win over Penn State-Abington, Giacomo Antonicello (Wildwood Catholic) singled and drove in a run. Jacob Brennan (St. Joseph) allowed a run and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings of relief. In a 14-9 loss to Stockton, Dylan Oliver (Ocean City) and Scotty Price (Cumberland Regional) each pitched a scoreless inning. In an 8-5 win over NJ City, Jake Guglilmi (Buena Regional) went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two runs. Brennan struck out five in six shutout innings to improve to 2-0.

Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) hit a pair of two-run singles and scored once in Ursinus' 11-7 loss to DeSales. He went 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs and an RBI in a 10-7 loss to Franklin & Marshall. He singled and scored in an 8-2 win over Washington College. He doubled and scored twice in a 9-3 win over Washington College.

Jaden Millstein (Ocean City) went 3 for 5 with two runs in Vassar's 11-7 win over CCNY. He went 3 for 6 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs in a 17-13 win over Rochester Institute of Technology.

Matt Lawler (Mainland) allowed five runs and struck out three in seven innings and improved to 3-0 in William Paterson's 19-7 win over Rutgers-Newark.

Ryan Spina (Holy Spirit) hit a triple in Harford's 4-3 win over Montgomery. In a 12-2 loss to Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester, Brody Levin (Mainland) doubled and scored. In a 14-6 loss to Monroe, Levin had three hits, three RBIs and a run, and Spina singled twice and scored. In a 20-2 win over Monroe, Levin doubled, tripled, scored four runs and drove in one. In a 7-4 win over Monroe, Levin singled, scored and drove in one.