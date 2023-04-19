Rutgers University freshman Christian Coppola pitched the best game of his young collegiate career Friday a 13-0 win over Michigan.
Coppola, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, pitched eight shutout innings. He allowed just five hits and struck out 12.
Also in the win, Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with two runs, and Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) had two hits and scored.
In Rutgers' 5-1 win over Seton Hall, Cohen hit a single and a double and scored twice. In an 8-3 win over Marist, Sweeney had a single, a double and two runs, and Cohen scored. In a 6-3 win over Michigan, Cohen had two hits and two RBIs, and Sweeney scored and drove in a run.
In Boston College's 14-10 win over Dartmouth, Cohl Mercado (St. Joseph) had two hits and two RBIs. Matthew Nunan (Ocean City) struck out two in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
People are also reading…
Jack Billings (St. Augustine Prep) allowed two runs and stuck out eight in four innings in Coastal Carolina's 4-2 win over Old Dominion.
Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) hit a two-run double and scored in Dayton's 8-3 win over Purdue Fort Wayne. He doubled and scored twice in an 8-4 win over Davidson. He hit a two-run homer in a 5-4 loss to Davidson. He hit a solo homer and a two-run homer in an 8-3 loss to Davidson.
Gannon Brady (Ocean City) struck out three in a scoreless inning in Fordham's 16-9 loss to Columbia.
Sean Duffy (EHT) allowed two runs and struck out three in four innings in High Point's 7-3 loss to Elon. He allowed a run and struck out two in two innings in a 10-5 loss to Gardner-Webb.
Steven Kaenzig (Cedar Creek) struck out one in a scoreless inning in Hofstra's 17-5 win over St. John's.
CJ Egrie (Holy Spirit) scored two runs, including a steal of home, in Holy Cross' 20-7 win over Stonehill.
In Iona's 9-0 loss to Wagner, Jim Pasquale (Holy Spirit) doubled, and Andrew Gaines (St. Augustine) pitched a shutout inning. In a 24-10 loss to Quinnipiac, Pasquale had two hits and a run. In a 9-6 win over Quinnipiac, Pasquale hit a three-run double and an RBI single.
Jayden Shertel (Holy Spirit) hit a single and a double in Maryland, Baltimore County's 13-4 loss to Georgetown. He allowed three runs and struck out seven in five innings in a 7-3 loss to Bryant.
Holden deJong (St. Augustine) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief and got the win for New Jersey Institute of Technology in a 7-6 victory against Rider. He allowed a run in one inning and improved to 3-3 in an 8-6 win over Long Island.
Kevin Eaise (St. Augustine) faced the last batter with the bases loaded and struck him out for the save in North Carolina's 10-6 win over Queens. He allowed a run and struck out two in two innings in a 5-4 loss to Miami. He struck out one in 1 2/3 scoreless innings in a 9-8 win over Miami.
Kenny Levari (St. Augustine) hit a solo homer, a double and scored twice in Old Dominion's 8-5 win over Coastal Carolina.
Ryan Taylor (St. Augustine) went 3 for 5 with a run and three RBIs in Penn's 15-4 win over Villanova. He had three hits and two runs in a 13-6 win over Brown.
Alec Sachais (Holy Spirit) allowed a run and struck out two in 1 2/3 innings for his second save of the season in Rider's 8-6 win over Canisius.
Brody McKenzie (St. Augustine) had two hits, a run and an RBI in Rhode Island's 11-7 win over Holy Cross.
Ryan Weingartner (St. Augustine) doubled and scored twice for Saint Joseph's in a 13-10 loss to Delaware. He had a single, a double and a run in a 4-2 loss to Saint Louis. He had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 10-6 loss to Saint Louis. He hit a solo homer in a 14-8 loss to Saint Louis.
In Stony Brook's 7-6 loss to Army, Brandon Lashley (Ocean City) allowed an unearned run and struck out two in two innings. Devin Sharkey (Mainland) pitched a scoreless inning.
Shane Solari (Holy Spirit) singled and scored in Villanova's 15-4 loss to Penn.
David Hagaman (Holy Spirit) allowed an unearned run and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning of relief in West Virginia's 11-6 loss to Penn State.
Nate Goranson (Millville) scored in William & Mary's 13-12 win over Virginia Commonwealth. He hit a solo homer and scored twice in a 4-3 win over Elon.
In Barton's 13-7 loss to Coker, Carelle Gonzalez (Bridgeton) had a single, a double and a run. Ryan McIsaac (Millville) went 3 for 4 with two runs. Jared Beebe (Hammonton) singled twice, scored and drove in two. In a 3-2 loss to Francis Marion, McIsaac had two doubles and a run. Beebe singled twice and drove in two, and Gonzalez singled and scored. In a 5-2 win over Francis Marion, Gonzalez hit an RBI single and scored. McIsaac had two hits and a run, and Beebe hit an RBI single and scored.
Angel Murray (EHT) hit a two-run homer in Bloomfield's 14-4 loss to Shepherd. He hit a three-run homer and a single in a 17-7 loss to Shepherd. In a 12-5 win over Post, Suriel Sleiter (Pleasantville) went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs. In a 5-4 win over Chestnut Hill, Sleiter doubled and scored three runs. In an 11-10 loss to Chestnut Hill, Sleiter singled and scored.
AJ Campbell (Ocean City) had two hits in Frostburg State's 21-4 loss to Millersville.
Garrett Musey (Millville) hit a two-run double in Goldey-Beacom's 8-4 win over Felician.
Steve Graziano (ACIT) struck out one in a scoreless inning in Jefferson's 12-0 win over Caldwell.
Jordan Silvestri (Vineland) allowed four runs, one earned, and struck out three in 6 1/3 innings in Cabrini's 5-4 win over Immaculata.
Blake Ramos (Millville) got two hits and scored twice in Delaware Valley's 9-8 win over Widener.
In Eastern's 12-7 loss to Cairn, Sean Cottrell (St. Augustine) went 4 for 5 with a double and two RBIs. David Hunsberger (Vineland) singled and scored.
Justin Klemick (Wildwood Catholic) scored in Immaculata's 4-3 win over Cabrini. He had two hits, two runs and an RBI in a 12-0 win over Cabrini.
Ryan Kulpa (Barnegat) allowed a run and struck out five in four innings in Kean's 5-5 tie with Rutgers-Newark. On Monday, he was named the New Jersey Athletic Conference Rookie Pitcher of the Week.
Billy Wheatley (Absegami) had two hits and a run in McDaniel's 10-8 loss to Gettysburg. He singled and scored in a 9-6 loss to Haverford.
In Montclair State's 16-8 win over New Jersey City, Miles Feaster (Lacey Township) had two doubles, a run and an RBI. Matt Kaliske (Lacey) hit a double and a triple, scored and drove in four runs. In a 25-10 win over NJ City, Feaster went 3 for 6 with three runs and an RBI. Nick Desiderio (Southern) struck out four in two shutout innings to get the win.
Josh Finger (Vineland) hit a two-run single and scored in Neumann's 18-15 win over Muhlenberg. He hit an RBI single in a 7-2 win over Gwynedd Mercy. He had two hits, including the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, and scored in a 6-5 win over Gwynedd Mercy.
Nick Danbrowney (Barnegat) allowed three runs, one earned, and struck out eight in seven innings to improve to 5-2 in Ramapo's 9-3 win over Rowan. On Monday, he was named the NJAC Pitcher of the Week.
In Rutgers-Camden's 5-3 win over Penn State-Abington, Giacomo Antonicello (Wildwood Catholic) singled and drove in a run. Jacob Brennan (St. Joseph) allowed a run and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings of relief. In a 14-9 loss to Stockton, Dylan Oliver (Ocean City) and Scotty Price (Cumberland Regional) each pitched a scoreless inning. In an 8-5 win over NJ City, Jake Guglilmi (Buena Regional) went 3 for 5 with two doubles and two runs. Brennan struck out five in six shutout innings to improve to 2-0.
Solomon Griffith (Atlantic Christian) hit a pair of two-run singles and scored once in Ursinus' 11-7 loss to DeSales. He went 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs and an RBI in a 10-7 loss to Franklin & Marshall. He singled and scored in an 8-2 win over Washington College. He doubled and scored twice in a 9-3 win over Washington College.
Jaden Millstein (Ocean City) went 3 for 5 with two runs in Vassar's 11-7 win over CCNY. He went 3 for 6 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs in a 17-13 win over Rochester Institute of Technology.
Matt Lawler (Mainland) allowed five runs and struck out three in seven innings and improved to 3-0 in William Paterson's 19-7 win over Rutgers-Newark.
Ryan Spina (Holy Spirit) hit a triple in Harford's 4-3 win over Montgomery. In a 12-2 loss to Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester, Brody Levin (Mainland) doubled and scored. In a 14-6 loss to Monroe, Levin had three hits, three RBIs and a run, and Spina singled twice and scored. In a 20-2 win over Monroe, Levin doubled, tripled, scored four runs and drove in one. In a 7-4 win over Monroe, Levin singled, scored and drove in one.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.