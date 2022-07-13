Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational set for Thursday

The 57th Chief Bill Kuhn Brigantine Lifeguard Invitational will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 16th Street beach in Brigantine.

The event has five races. Four are relays, and Brigantine Chief Kip Emig said the other race will be the mixed doubles row, a new event. The relays involve swimming, paddleboarding and combinations.

The competing teams are the five Atlantic County patrols, Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport, plus Ocean City, Ship Bottom, Island Beach State Park and Lavallette.

The event honors the late Kuhn, a former Brigantine Beach Patrol Captain.

O.C. Women's Invitational changes sites: The Ocean City Beach Patrol Women's Invitational will move its location from the 34th Street beach to the 12th Street beach when its held next week. The invitational will begin at 6:30 p.m. July 20.

The O.C. invitational is one of several female-only events this summer. The first, the Longport Women's Invitational, was held Wednesday night. Ocean City is the next women's event, followed by the Cape May Point Women's Invitational and the Long Beach Township Women's Invitational, both on July 27; and the Bill Howarth Women's Lifeguard Invitational on Aug. 10 in Ventnor.