Chiara Noja will make her tour debut Friday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Then in two weeks, she will attend her school's prom.

The 17-year-old, who was born in Germany, lived in England and now resides in Dubai, is pumped for both.

Noja is one of the more intriguing golfers as the $1.75 million, 54-hole Classic begins Friday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. She will tee off on the 10th hole at 2:36 p.m. Friday.

Noja met the media at Seaview on Thursday morning and seemed mature beyond her years.

“It's tough finding a good balance between school (and golf). That's not always the easiest,” she said. “At the end of the day I'm doing what I love. I'm playing golf out there. I guess that doesn't change with age.”

The week of the prom will be one of her few breaks from golf this summer.

"I actually do enjoy being in school and being a regular person out there." she said, "and then coming back to golf and you just feel a lot more refreshed."

Noja continues the ShopRite tradition of having a high-profile amateur or young professional play the Classic on a sponsor’s exemption. Michelle Wie, Paula Creamer, Cristie Kerr, Lexi Thompson and defending champion Brooke Henderson are among the players who played ShopRite on a sponsor’s exemption in the tournament’s 35-year history.

“Obviously a lot to live up to,” Noja said. “I think it's an amazing opportunity for me just like career-wise, but as a learning experience for me.”

The 6-foot Noja, who averages 292 yards off the tee, has the talent to live up to expectations. She’s already wowed the European women’s golf world. She turned professional in 2022, when she was 15. Noja won her first LET event in November when she defeated Charley Hull in a playoff at the Aramco Team Series (an individual event despite its name) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Noja finished second at the Belgian Ladies Open last month.

“I'm really excited and I think I've had a good season so far,” she said, “and hopefully (I can) bring that good golf into the rest of this week.”

How does the Bay Course fit her game?

“It's really beautiful, and I'm looking forward to getting out there,” she said. “It's very strategic at times. You're not taking as many drivers as you usually would, but it's a good course and I think it's going to be scorable throughout the week.”

Noja first picked up a golf club when she was 3 years old.

“I don't think I was exactly grinding it out on the range at that age,” she said with a laugh. “I was probably more focused on building tents and riding the buggy.”

She moved to England when she was 7 and as a teenager became one of the country's top-ranked amateur players.

“When I moved to England I found more joy in it, I think,” she said. “I like practiced more. I understood golf better. That's when I got into it.”

As a golf prodigy, Noja needed to play year-round. Her family eventually moved to Dubai in 2020.

“A couple places game up,” she said. “We were thinking Florida, we were thinking Dubai. My parents got a work opportunity there and then we never really looked back. It's been amazing for me and I think it's been a massive factor to the way my career has gone so far.”

Noja says she won’t take any expectations to the tee with her Friday.”

“Golf is a sport where you get your butt kicked a lot,” she said, “so controlling the things you can or the only things I can really focus on, so that's what I'm going to be doing.

“If my mindset is good, and I put in the concentration and effort … If I go through my processes the way I need to, then that's all I can really control.”

