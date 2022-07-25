Check out some of the big names coming to The National sports memorabilia convention in Atlantic City this week

Tony Olivia, fresh off his Sunday induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, is coming to town.

So are Dick Vermeil, Dominique Wilkins, Johnny Bench, Joe Montana, Jaromir Jagr, Floyd Mayweather, Reggie Jackson, Tony Dorsett, Walt Frazier, Bobby Hull, Kevin McHale, Allen Iverson, Mariano Rivera, Artis Gilmore and Thomas Hearns.

Bo Jackson, too.

They are just a handful of the dozens of sports celebrities scheduled to appear at autograph sessions at the 42nd National Sports Collectors Convention this week at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The show, the place to be for anyone interested in autographs, cards and other memorabilia, opens Wednesday with a four-hour preview (4 to 8 p.m.) and runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Typically referred to as The National, it is one of the largest sports memorabilia trade shows in the country. Booth space is sold out, according to the show's website.

Atlantic City also hosted the 2016 convention. Some of the cities that have hosted: St Louis, Chicago, Detroit and the New York City area.

The autograph sessions require the purchase of another ticket, and they're not cheap. For Erving, for instance, they range from $79 to $299, depending on which option the collector wants. Photos with the stars also are available.

The list of sports celebrities who will appear for the autograph sessions is staggering, but for those looking for a signature from outside the sports world, also set to sign are former kid actors from "The Sandlot" and "A Christmas Story."

Note: General admission tickets cost $25 if bought on the show's website, $30 if purchased at the convention center. Kids 12 and under accompanied by a paying adult are admitted free. ... For more information, go to nscc.com.