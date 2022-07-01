 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOUTH BASEBALL/SOFTBALL

Chase Wilson's RBI single leads Linwood/Somers Point to District 16 final bracket: Little league roundup

Chase Wilson went 2 for 4 to lead the Linwood/Somers Point 12-and-under baseball team to a 6-3 victory over Absecon in a District 16 game Wednesday.

With the win, the team advances to the district finals bracket.

Wilson an RBI single in the third inning that gave Linwood/Somers Point the lead. Bryce Dickerson, Chase Willson and Jack McGowan each had multiple hits. Clark Mollenkopf pitched three innings, did not allow a hit and struck out eight.

Softball

District 16 10U

Northfield 11, Dennis/Middle Township 1: Lila Clifford struck out 11 in five innings to earn the win Thursday. She also went 3 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs. Riley Kolmer went 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI. Faye Brozosky went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs. Sophie Gray went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Tags

