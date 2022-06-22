Chase Sutley's pitching leads Northfield 12U past Hammonton: Little league roundup

Chase Sutley pitched 3 2/3 innings scoreless innings, allowed no hits and struck out five to lead the Northfield 12-and-under baseball team to a 7-1 victory over Hammonton in a District 16 Little League game Tuesday.

Crew Russo earned the save, going 2 1/3 innings with a run on one hit and two strikeouts. Sutley, Russo and Cameron Cellucci each had two hits. Brad Defeo singled and drove in three runs.

For Hammonton Colin Peake and Nate Hroncich each had one hit. Tim Brown allowed three runs and struck out six in three innings.

From Tuesday

District 16 12U

Ocean City/Upper Twp. 12, Lower Cape May 2: Brody Wilson earned the win. He pitched three scoreless innings and struck out six. Chase Cleary had three hits. JR Dinsmore added two hits.

District 16 11U

Stafford 6, Greater Wildwood 3: Conner Jurgersen earned the win after he pitched five innings with four strikeouts. Shea Mahoney earned the save, striking out three. Mahoney also went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Jared Files singled and drove in two.

From Monday

District 16 10U

Northfield 16, Middle Twp. 1: Gavin Sutley allowed a run and struck out four in the complete game for Northfield. Caden Kern, Carter Graves, Dominic Tortu and Jake Carangi each had two hits.

