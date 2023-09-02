Here is a look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple-A

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 25, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 26 starts, he was 4-8 with an 8.06 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings.

Through 96 career minor league games (94 starts), he was 19-32 with a 5.32 ERA and 485 strikeouts in 428 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, was optioned to the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks) on Friday but was expected to be called back up to the big club this weekend, according to a source close to the situation. In 87 games for Reno, he had hit .318 (104 for 324) with 22 doubles, eight triples, five home runs, 73 runs and 46 RBIs. He had walked 70 times and struck out 65 times, and his OPS was .927.

Kennedy, who joined the Diamondbacks on Aug. 12, batted .167 (4 for 24) with a double, a run and an RBI in 10 major league games.

He made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games last year, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 484 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .287 with 91 doubles, 26 triples, 45 homers and 247 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

RHP Cody Stashak (Oakcrest), 29, had his contract purchased by the San Francisco Giants and was assigned to the Sacramento River Cats. In two games, he allowed three runs and struck out three in two innings.

Stashak began the year with the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League on July 28, threw two perfect innings and struck out four over two appearances. Stashak is hoping to get back to the majors, having last pitched for the Minnesota Twins in 2022, when he had season-ending surgery on his pitching shoulder. In four seasons with the Twins, Stashak was 4-1 with a 4.13 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 72 innings over 55 appearances (one start). ... In 128 games (50 starts) in organized minor league ball, he was 28-15 with a 3.62 ERA and 389 strikeouts in 380 innings. ... He was selected in the 13th round of the 2015 draft.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, joined the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) on Tuesday after an 18-day rehab assignment. Mooney had been on the injured list since the beginning of the season with right shoulder fatigue. In five appearances (one start), he had a 3.60 ERA and nine strikeouts in five innings.

Through 36 career games (25 starts), he was 2-5 with a 3.11 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 107 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, was promoted to the Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) from the High-A Dayton Dragons on Tuesday. He had yet to debut for the Lookouts. Through 16 starts with the Dragons, he was 0-2 with a 1.95 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 60 innings.

He is the No. 7 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com. In 43 career games (37 starts), Petty was 1-8 with a 2.98 ERA and 163 strikeouts in 163 1/3 innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

High-A

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 23, is playing for the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners). Through 100 games with Everett and Single-A Modesto, he was hitting .274 (115 for 420) with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 homers, 73 runs, 64 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 21 tries.

In 113 career games, he was hitting .268 with 19 doubles, two triples, 12 homers, 66 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through 20 games (17 starts) in his first pro season, he was 2-8 with a 6.71 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 59 innings. In his most recent outing Aug. 26, he struck out four in 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief and got the win.

Dean was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 2-1 with an 8.67 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings (24 appearances).

In 28 career games, Rodriguez was 4-1 with a 7.57 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 44 innings. The Mets signed him out of the MLB Draft League last summer.

Independent

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 28, is pitching for the Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League. In 46 games, he was 3-4 with a 2.91 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings.

Adams was released by the Phillies in March after spending two years in their system. In 83 games (three starts) of organized ball, he was 9-3 with a 5.11 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 111 innings. Adams, who also co-owns Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville, was signed in January 2021 by the Phillies after a tryout.

