Chase Petty promoted within Reds organization: Local minor league update

Chase Petty got his first promotion within the Cincinnati Reds organization last week.

The 19-year-old right-handed pitcher and Mainland Regional High School graduate on Wednesday was assigned to the High-A Dayton Dragons after starting the year with the Single-A Daytona Tortugas. Listed as the Reds’ No. 6 prospect on MLB.com, he had yet to appear for the Dragons through Thursday.

Petty was 0-4 with a 3.39 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 16 games (11 starts) and 65 innings with the Tortugas.

Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In 19 career games (13 starts), Petty was 0-4 with a 3.34 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 70 innings.Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 27, who last pitched for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on July 14, was released July 23 by the Philadelphia Phillies. Gatto was 3-0 with a 6.62 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 34 innings through 28 appearances (two starts).

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. In 185 career minor league games (88 starts), he is 36-34 with a 4.75 ERA, 480 strikeouts and three saves in 542 innings.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, pitching for the Worcester Red Sox, a Boston affiliate, was 4-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 19 games (17 starts) and 92²/³ innings. In his latest start Wednesday, a loss, he allowed three runs and struck out five in five innings.

In 60 career games (58 starts), Groome was 12-22 with a 4.46 ERA and 318 strikeouts in 256 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 26, now pitching for Lehigh Valley, was 0-0 with a 3.42 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 24 appearances and 23²/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 158 career games, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.12 ERA and 319 strikeouts in 219 innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 6-0 with an 6.70 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 27 games (one start) and 41²/³ innings.

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 8-2 with a 5.54 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 71 career minor-league games (one start) and 89¹/³ innings.RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, is pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) since his contract with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League was purchased by the Red Sox on May 24. In 11 games (10 starts) with Portland, he was 3-5 with a 4.70 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 53²/³ innings. He earned the win in his latest start Wednesday, allowing four runs and striking out three in five innings.

Kennedy made six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. In six starts with the Ducks this year, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. In 111 career minor-league games (104 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 35-33 with a 4.05 ERA and 492 strikeouts in 510²/³ innings.

High-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, was placed on the seven-day injured list Wednesday. He was 2-2 with a 2.50 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 13 games (11 starts) and 49 innings for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins).

Mooney was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. In 26 career games (23 starts), he was 2-4 with a 2.63 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 96 innings.

Single-A

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 22, pitching for the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels), was 0-0 with a 3.73 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 19 games (31¹/³ innings).

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 35 career games (three starts), he was 2-2 with a 4.57 ERA, 73 strikeouts and two saves in 63 innings.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster of the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He made his first appearance July 7, allowing one run on three walks in one-third of an inning. He was placed on the team’s restricted list July 12 and hasn’t pitched since.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he was 0-0 with a 15.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 6¹/³ innings.