A look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple A

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 57 games, he was hitting .339 (76 for 224) with 15 doubles, six triples, four home runs, 54 runs and 30 RBIs. He had walked 47 times and struck out 45 times, and his OPS was .979.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 458 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .287 with 84 doubles, 24 triples, 44 homers and 231 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 15 starts, he was 1-6 with a 9.73 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings.

Through 85 career minor league games (83 starts), he was 16-30 with a 5.21 ERA and 423 strikeouts in 373 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, is pitching for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). Through seven starts this season, he is 0-1 with a 1.29 ERA, a 0.93 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 28 innings. On Wednesday, he pitched four shutout inning, allowed four hits and struck out five in a no-decision.

The No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, Petty started the season on the injured list with an elbow issue. In 34 career games (28 starts), Petty was 1-7 with a 3.08 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 131¹/³ innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through 11 starts in his first pro season, he was 1-4 with an 8.51 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings.

Dean was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners), has been on the seven-day injured list since June 13. Through 51 games, he was hitting .261 (54 for 207) with 14 doubles, two triples, four homers, 37 runs, 30 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 14 tries.

In 58 career games, he was hitting .251 with 14 doubles, two triples, four homers, 32 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 1-1 with an 11.09 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings (13 appearances).

In 17 career games, Rodriguez was 3-1 with an 8.54 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings. The Mets signed him out of the MLB Draft League last summer.