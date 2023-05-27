Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple A

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 43 games, he was hitting .365 (57 for 156) with 13 doubles, five triples, four homers, 45 runs and 21 RBIs. He had walked 35 times and struck out 26 times, and his OPS was 1.085.

Kennedy made his major league debut June 17, 2022. In 30 games, he batted .217 with a homer and 12 RBIs. ... Through 440 minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .288 with 82 doubles, 23 triples, 44 homers and 222 RBIs. He was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 10 starts, he was 1-4 with an 8.04 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 47 innings.

Through 80 career minor league games (78 starts), he was 16-28 with a 4.75 ERA and 407 strikeouts in 354 1/3 innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

Through 31 career games (24 starts), he is 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings. He was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, made his third start of the season Wednesday. He pitched four shutout innings, allowed two hits and struck out four in a no-decision. In three starts this season, he is 0-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 12 innings.

The No. 8 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com, Petty started the season on the injured list with an elbow issue. In 30 career games (24 starts), Petty is 1-6 with a 3.28 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 115¹/³ innings. Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through seven starts in his first pro season, he was 1-1 with a 6.87 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings.

Dean was chosen in the fifth round of last year’s draft by Boston.SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). Through 39 games, he was batting .258 (41 for 159) with 12 doubles, a triple, three homers, 28 runs, 26 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

In 47 career games, he was hitting .246 with 12 doubles, a triple, three homers, 28 RBIs and 12 stolen bases. Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of last year’s draft.RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 1-0 with an 8.74 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings (eight appearances). He had his best outing of the season May 20 when he struck out three and hit one batter in three scoreless innings of relief.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 21, has been on the Philadelphia Phillies’ restricted list since last year.

