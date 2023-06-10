A look at how local minor league players are performing (stats through Thursday):

Triple A

2B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 24, is playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks). Through 48 games, he was hitting .347 (66 for 190) with 14 doubles, five triples, four homers, 48 runs and 24 RBIs. He had walked 41 times and struck out 35 times, and his OPS was 1.014.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, is pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres). Through 12 starts, he was 1-5 with a 9.06 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings.

Double-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 25, was assigned to the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and placed on the seven-day injured list to start the season (right shoulder fatigue). He was later moved to the 60-day IL.

High-A

RHP Chase Petty (Mainland Regional), 20, made his fifth start of the season Wednesday for the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds). He allowed one unearned run on three hits and two walks and struck out two in four innings. In five starts this season, he is 0-0 with a 0.45 ERA, a 0.90 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 20 innings. He had not allowed an earned run in 19 straight innings.

Single-A

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 22, is pitching for the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox). Through nine starts in his first pro season, he was 1-2 with a 6.84 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 25 innings.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, is playing for the Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners). Through 50 games, he was hitting .257 (53 for 206) with 13 doubles, two triples, four homers, 35 runs, 30 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 14 tries.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 23, pitching for the St. Lucie Mets (New York Mets), was 1-0 with an 8.56 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings (10 appearances).