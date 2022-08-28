Chase Petty has allowed 1 run over 13¹/³ innings: Local minor league update

Chase Petty has continued to pitch well this month in High A.

The right-handed pitcher and 2021 Mainland Regional High School graduate has allowed one run over his last three starts (13¹/³ innings) with 20 strikeouts for the Dayton Dragons in the Cincinnati Reds organization. He had allowed just seven hits and three walks. His ERA in that span was 0.66, and opponents were hitting .146.

In his latest start Wednesday, he pitched five shutout innings, allowing just two hits and a walk, striking out seven.

The former first-round draft pick was 0-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 22 games (17 starts) and 86²/³ innings in Single-A and High-A combined. He started the year with the Daytona Tortugas in Florida.

Petty, who turned 19 in April, is the youngest pitcher to throw a pitch in the Midwest League this year, the team said.

Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds, for whom he is the No. 6 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com. In 24 career games (18 starts), Petty was 0-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 91²/³ innings.

Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 23, playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks), was hitting .275 (69 for 251) with 10 doubles, three triples, five homers, 31 RBIs, 44 runs and 39 walks in 69 games.

Kennedy hit .225 (18 for 80) with a homer and 12 RBIs in 29 major league games before his return to Reno on Aug. 2.

Through 373 career minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .283 with 65 doubles, 18 triples, 38 homers and 192 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) after being traded by the Boston Red Sox at the end of July, was 4-6 with a 3.55 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 23 games (21 starts) and 114 innings between Double-A and Triple-A.

In 64 career games (62 starts), Groome was 12-23 with a 4.38 ERA and 334 strikeouts in 277¹/³ innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was placed on the Development List by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) on Thursday, meaning he doesn’t count toward the minor league roster but remains in the organization to develop. He was 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 31 appearances and 28¹/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 165 career games, Warren was 6-10 with a 3.50 ERA and 321 strikeouts in 223²/³ innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 6-0 with an 6.40 ERA, 50 strikeouts and one save in 33 games (four starts) and 52 innings. Adams was placed on the Development List on Aug. 17 and was reactivated Thursday. He made his fourth start of the season Thursday, allowing two runs and striking out two in three innings. He got a no-decision.

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 8-2 with a 5.51 ERA, 92 strikeouts and two saves in 76 career minor-league games (four starts) and 99²/³ innings.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 28, pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), is 3-5 with a 4.21 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 17 games (12 starts) and 66¹/³ innings. The starter-turned-reliever struck out the side in his only inning Wednesday.

Kennedy made six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. He started this season with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League before his contract was purchased by the Red Sox on May 24. In six starts with the Ducks, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. In 117 career minor league games (106 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 35-33 with a 4.04 ERA and 506 strikeouts in 523¹/³ innings.

High-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, has been on the seven-day injured list since July 27. He was 2-2 with a 2.45 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 14 games (12 starts) and 55 innings for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins).

Mooney was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. In 27 career games (24 starts), he was 2-4 with a 2.60 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 97 innings.

Rookie League

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 21, was recently assigned to the FCL Red Sox, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Boston, but hadn’t pitched yet. The Old Dominion University relief pitcher was selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, playing for the ACL Mariners, an Arizona Complex League affiliate of Seattle, is hitting .150 (3 for 20) with one run, two RBIs and two stolen bases in eight games.

Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of the MLB draft in June by the Mariners and signed his pro contract at the end of July. He played 2019 and 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania, took 2021 off and played this past spring at North Carolina State.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster of the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He made his first appearance July 7, allowing one run on three walks in one-third of an inning. He was placed on the team’s restricted list July 12 and hasn’t pitched since.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal out of high school in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he was 0-0 with a 15.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 6¹/³ innings.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 22, pitching with the FCL Mets, a Florida Complex League affiliate of New York, was 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and six strikeouts in 6¹/³ innings. He had last pitched Aug. 18.

The Mets purchased Rodriguez’s contract from the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League at the end of July. The Draft League consists of college players and serves as a showcase for draft-eligible prospects and undrafted players who are out of college eligibility.

The Vineland resident pitched two years at Cumberland County College (now Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland) and then three years at St. John’s University.