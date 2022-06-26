Chase Petty has 3.64 ERA in 13 games in Single-A: Local minor league update

Former first-round pick Chase Petty has increased his workload during his first full minor league season.

The 2021 Mainland Regional High School graduate, a 19-year-old right-hander, made his latest start Wednesday for the Daytona Tortugas, the Cincinnati Reds’ low Single-A affiliate. Petty allowed three runs and struck out two in five innings in the no-decision.

Petty was 0-2 with a 3.64 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 13 games (eight starts) and 47 innings. His latest start was the second time this year he’s pitched at least five innings.

He was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds. In 15 career games (nine starts), Petty was 0-2 with a 3.81 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 52 innings.

Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

RHP Joe Gatto (St. Augustine Prep), 27, was 3-0 with a 6.75 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 26²/³ innings through 22 appearances (one start) for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies).

Gatto, from Hammonton, was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels. He spent the 2021 season in the Texas Rangers system. The Phillies signed him in December. In 179 career minor league games (87 starts), he was 36-34 with a 4.73 ERA, 472 strikeouts and three saves in 534²/³ innings.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 28, now pitching for Lehigh Valley, was 0-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 appearances and 16²/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 151 career games, Warren was 5-10 with a 3.01 ERA and 311 strikeouts in 212 innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 5-0 with an 8.36 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 19 games (28 innings).

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 7-2 with a 5.95 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 63 career minor-league games (75²/³ innings).

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 23, pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), was 3-3 with a 3.61 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 13 games (12 starts) and 62¹/³ innings. He allowed two runs and struck out 10 in six innings in his latest start Tuesday, a no-decision.

In 54 career games (53 starts), Groome was 11-20 with a 4.59 ERA and 284 strikeouts in 225²/³ innings. The Barnegat resident was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 27, pitching for the Sea Dogs since his contract with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League was purchased by the Boston Red Sox on May 24, picked up his first win of the season June 18. He allowed three runs in six innings to improve to 1-2. In five games (four starts), he had a 4.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 27 innings.

Kennedy hopes to return to the majors, where he made six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. In six starts with the Ducks this year, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. In 105 career minor-league games (98 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 33-30 with a 4.02 ERA and 467 strikeouts in 484 innings.

Single-A (High)

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, is pitching for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), for whom he was 2-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 10 games (eight starts) and 36¹/³ innings. In his last start June 19, he allowed two runs and struck out six in five innings. He did not get a decision.

Mooney was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. There was no minor-league season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 23 career games (20 starts), he was 2-4 with a 2.59 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 83¹/³ innings.

Single-A (Low)

LHP Daniel Nunan (Ocean City), 22, was 0-0 with a 4.43 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 14 games (22¹/³ innings) for the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels).

The Egg Harbor Township resident was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 draft. In 30 career games (three starts), he was 2-2 with a 5.00 ERA, 66 strikeouts and two saves in 54 innings.

Rookie League

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, is listed on the roster for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. Their season began this month, and he had yet to appear in a game.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he is 0-0 with a 15.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts in six innings.

