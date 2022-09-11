Chase Petty earns first pro win: Local minor league update

Chase Petty earned the first win of his minor league career last Sunday, and he did so in dominant fashion.

The 19-year-old from Linwood allowed just two hits and struck out two in five shutout innings for the Dayton Dragons, the Cincinnati Reds’ High-A affiliate.

The 2021 Mainland Regional grad went into Friday 1-6 with a 3.48 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 25 games (20 starts) and 98¹/³ innings in Single-A and High-A combined. He started the year with the Daytona Tortugas in Florida.

Petty was selected 26th overall in the 2021 MLB draft by the Minnesota Twins and traded in the offseason to the Reds, for whom he is the No. 9 prospect in the organization, according to MLB.com. In 27 career games (21 starts), Petty was 1-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 103¹/³ innings.

Here are updates on local players making their journeys through the minors, with their stats through Thursday:

Triple-A

3B Buddy Kennedy (Millville), 23, playing for the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks), was hitting .267 (76 for 285) with 12 doubles, three triples, five homers, 33 RBIs, 47 runs and 47 walks in 81 games.

Kennedy hit .225 (18 for 80) with a homer and 12 RBIs in 29 major league games before his return to Reno on Aug. 2.

Through 385 career minor league games, Kennedy was hitting .281 with 67 doubles, 18 triples, 38 homers and 194 RBIs. Kennedy was chosen in the fifth round of the 2017 draft.

LHP Jay Groome (Barnegat), 24, pitching for the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres), was 5-7 with a 3.59 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 25 games (23 starts) and 123 innings between Double-A and Triple-A. On Tuesday, he allowed two runs and struck out six in five innings to earn the win.

In 64 career games (62 starts), Groome was 13-24 with a 4.37 ERA and 346 strikeouts in 286¹/³ innings. He was drafted with the 12th overall pick by the Red Sox in 2016.

LHP Zach Warren (St. Augustine Prep), 26, was placed on the Development List by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies) on Aug. 25, meaning he doesn’t count toward the minor league roster but remains in the organization to develop. He was 1-0 with a 6.35 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 31 appearances and 28¹/³ innings in Double-A and Triple-A combined.

In 165 career games, Warren was 6-10 with a 3.50 ERA and 321 strikeouts in 223²/³ innings. Warren was selected in the 14th round by the Phillies in the 2017 draft.

Double-A

RHP Mike Adams (Holy Spirit), 27, pitching for the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies), was 6-1 with a 5.76 ERA, 56 strikeouts and one save in 37 games (four starts) and 59¹/³ innings.

Adams, from Egg Harbor Township, was signed by the Phillies in January 2021 after he impressed scouts with his 98 mph fastball during a tryout. He is a co-owner of the Baseball Performance Center in Pleasantville. He was 8-3 with a 5.21 ERA, 98 strikeouts and two saves in 81 career minor-league games (four starts) and 107 innings.

RHP Brett Kennedy (Atlantic City), 28, pitching for the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), is 3-6 with a 3.91 ERA, 59 strikeouts and four saves in 21 games (12 starts) and 71¹/³ innings. The starter-turned-reliever has earned a save in each of his last three outings, having allowed one unearned run and striking out six in that span.

Kennedy made six starts for the San Diego Padres in 2018, going 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA. He started this season with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League before his contract was purchased by the Red Sox on May 24. In six starts with the Ducks, he was 2-1 with a 3.03 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32²/³ innings.

The Brigantine resident was selected by the Padres in the 11th round of the 2015 draft. In 121 career minor league games (106 starts) with MLB-affiliated organizations, he was 35-34 with a 4.00 ERA and 513 strikeouts in 528¹/³ innings.

High-A

RHP Sean Mooney (Ocean City), 24, pitching for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins), was 2-3 with a 3.30 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 18 games (12 starts) and 60 innings.

Mooney was selected in the 12th round of the 2019 draft by the Twins. He didn’t pitch in 2019 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery after a season-ending injury at St. John’s University. In 31 career games (24 starts), he was 2-5 with a 3.09 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 102 innings.

Rookie League

LHP Noah Dean (Pinelands Regional), 21, was assigned to the FCL Red Sox, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Boston, but did not pitch, and the season is over. The Old Dominion University relief pitcher was selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft.

SS Josh Hood (St. Augustine Prep), 22, played for the ACL Mariners, an Arizona Complex League affiliate of Seattle, and hit .150 (3 for 20) with one run, two RBIs and two stolen bases in eight games.

Hood, from Vineland, was selected in the sixth round of the MLB draft in June by the Mariners and signed his pro contract at the end of July. He played 2019 and 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania, took 2021 off and played this past spring at North Carolina State.

LHP Jake McKenna (Ocean City), 20, played for the FCL Phillies, a Florida Complex League affiliate of Philadelphia. He pitched in one game, allowing one run on three walks in one-third of an inning. He was placed on the team’s restricted list July 12 and did not pitch again.

The Cape May Court House resident signed a minor-league deal out of high school in June 2020. In six career games (one start), he was 0-0 with a 15.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 6¹/³ innings.

RHP Joe Joe Rodriguez (Vineland), 22, pitched with the FCL Mets, a Florida Complex League affiliate of New York, and went 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA and six strikeouts in 6¹/³ innings.

The Mets purchased Rodriguez’s contract from the Trenton Thunder of the MLB Draft League at the end of July. The Draft League consists of college players and serves as a showcase for draft-eligible prospects and undrafted players who are out of college eligibility.

The Vineland resident pitched two years at Cumberland County College (now Rowan College of South Jersey-Cumberland) and then three years at St. John’s University.