Charlotte Leon selected to AVCA All-Region 4 team

Stockton University senior Charlotte Leon was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region IV team, the university said Friday.

Leon, one of 14 players recognized in the region, received the honor for the first time in her career.

Leon’s selection marked the 11th straight year at least one Stockton player was named to the all-region team.

Leon led Stockton in kills (390), points (435.5) and hitting percentage (.218). She finished second on the team in blocks (81). Leon ranks fifth in the New Jersey Athletic Conference in kills (3.20 per set) and seventh in points (3.57 per setset). Leon also ranks 31st in NCAA Division III in total kills, and 32nd in total points.

This season, Leon played all 33 matches and 122 sets for the Ospreys. She was named to the NJAC first team, her third career all-conference honor.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

