Charlotte Leon selected to AVCA All-Region 4 team

Stockton University senior Charlotte Leon was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Region IV team, the university said Friday.
Leon, one of 14 players recognized in the region, received the honor for the first time in her career.
Leon’s selection marked the 11th straight year at least one Stockton player was named to the all-region team.
Leon led Stockton in kills (390), points (435.5) and hitting percentage (.218). She finished second on the team in blocks (81). Leon ranks fifth in the New Jersey Athletic Conference in kills (3.20 per set) and seventh in points (3.57 per setset). Leon also ranks 31st in NCAA Division III in total kills, and 32nd in total points.
This season, Leon played all 33 matches and 122 sets for the Ospreys. She was named to the NJAC first team, her third career all-conference honor.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.