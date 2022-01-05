Cedar Creek grad, Rutgers star Bo Melton accepts invitation to NFL Scouting Combine

After recently finishing his standout career with the Rutgers University football team, Bo Melton earned another opportunity to improve his NFL Draft stock Tuesday.

Melton was invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine from March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.

Melton announced the accolade on Twitter, writing “NFL Combine” with a green check mark followed by “Thankful.”

The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30.

Melton also accepted an invitation Nov. 17 to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, an annual all-star game that features the top collegiate talent in the nation.

The event, one of the first steps of the NFL Draft process, is Feb. 5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Melton, a 2017 Cedar Creek High School graduate, will interview with NFL teams at the combine and perform in multiple events, like the 40-yard dash, and show off his abilities as a receiver, runner and special teamer.