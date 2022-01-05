Cedar Creek grad, Rutgers star Bo Melton accepts invitation to NFL Scouting Combine

After recently finishing his standout career with the Rutgers University football team, Bo Melton earned another opportunity to improve his NFL Draft stock Tuesday.
Melton was invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine from March 1-7 at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts.
Melton announced the accolade on Twitter, writing “NFL Combine” with a green check mark followed by “Thankful.”
The 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28-30.
Melton also accepted an invitation Nov. 17 to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, an annual all-star game that features the top collegiate talent in the nation.
The event, one of the first steps of the NFL Draft process, is Feb. 5 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.
Melton, a 2017 Cedar Creek High School graduate, will interview with NFL teams at the combine and perform in multiple events, like the 40-yard dash, and show off his abilities as a receiver, runner and special teamer.
The Mays Landing resident could be the first Rutgers player drafted since 2019 when Blessuan Austin and Saquan Hampton were both sixth-round picks. Isaih Pacheco (Vineland H.S), who was Melton’s teammate, also declared himself eligible for this year's NFL Draft.
Melton led Rutgers this season with 55 receptions and 823 all-purpose yards (618 receiving, 116 kickoff return, 51 rushing and 38 punt return). He finished with three receiving touchdowns.
The two-time team captain has the ability to make plays and be dangerous in the run and pass game. He can also be impactful on special teams. Having multiple skill sets will surely be important to many offensive coordinators and coaches in the NFL
Melton finished his five-year career at Rutgers as one of the top receivers in program history with 2,011 yards on 164 receptions and 11 touchdowns. Melton is also just one of 16 players in program history to reach 1,500-plus career receiving yards.
Melton is ranked third in program history with 56 games played, sixth in career receptions, tied for eighth with five 100-yard receiving games and 10th in career receiving yards.
Melton played his final game with Rutgers in the regular-season finale against Maryland on Nov 27th. He did not play in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31.
Rutgers finished 5-8 this season
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.