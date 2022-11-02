Cedar Creek grad Owen Bradley places 2nd at CACC meet: College notebook

Thomas Jefferson University junior Owen Bradley earned All-Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference honors Sunday.

Bradley, a Cedar Creek High School graduate from Mays Landing, placed second in the CACC Men’s Cross Country Championships held at the Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia. Bradley ran the 8K course in 27 minutes, 22.3 seconds to help the Rams finish second to Georgian Court for the team title.

Leonard Bustos (Oakcrest) was 14th in 28:18.5 to also earn all-CACC honors. Mike Keough (Cedar Creek) was 21st (29.18.2), and Blake Corbett (Mainland Regional) finished 23rd (29:31.2).

Rider’s Gobi Thurairajah (Egg Harbor Township) placed 16th at the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships in Loudonville, New York, running the 8K course in 25:04.2.

The College of New Jersey sophomore Mart Villanueva (Pinelands Regional) earned second-team all-New Jersey Athletic Conference honors when he placed eighth at the conference championship meet, running the 8K in 25:48.3.

Women’s cross country

TCNJ freshman Savannah Hodgens (Mainland) earned first-team all-NJAC honors when she placed sixth at the conference championship meet, running the 6K in 23:22.4. Rowan’s Olivia Shafer (EHT) placed 72nd (29:30.8).

Men’s soccer

Trevor Paone (Ocean City) scored in East Stroudsburg’s 3-0 win over West Chester.

Austin Gross (Cedar Creek) scored in Albright’s 3-1 win over Hood.

Ethan Torpey (St. Augustine Prep) scored in Arcadia’s 1-1 draw with Wilkes.

Tyler Tomlin (Wildwood) scored three times and Vincent Wilson (Middle Township) added a goal in Cabrini’s 5-0 win over Gwynedd Mercy. In a 4-2 win over Marywood in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic East Conference Tournament, Tomlin scored and Brian Sharkey (St. Augustine) added an assist. On Monday, Tomlin was named the Atlantic East Conference Player of the Week.

Reed Lindsay (Ocean City) had two assists in Immaculata’s 3-2 loss to Marymount. In a 2-1 loss to Centenary, EJ Martin (Egg Harbor Township) had an assist.

Kevin Witkoski (St. Augustine) had an assist in Widener’s 3-2 loss to Messiah.

Women’s soccer

Delaney Lappin (Ocean City) scored both goals, including the winner in the 60th minute, of Drexel’s 2-1 victory against William & Mary in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals.

Summer Reimet (Ocean City) scored the tying goal in the 62nd minute, but Monmouth lost to Hofstra 5-4 in penalty kicks in a 1-1 draw in the CAA Tournament quarterfinals.

Mount St. Mary’s sophomore Kelsey White (Ocean City) was named to the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Women’s Soccer All-Academic Team on Monday.

Siani Magruder (EHT) scored the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute of New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 3-2 victory against Bryant. On Thursday, the defender was named to the all-Atlantic East Conference second team for the second year in a row.

Sophia Ridolfo (Buena Regional) had an assist in Georgian Court’s 2-1 win over Chestnut Hill.

Brynn Bock (Middle Township) made six saves in Alvernia’s 1-1 draw with Stevenson.

Karagan Bulger (Southern Regional) scored in the 76th minute of Coast Guard’s 1-0 win over Mount Holyoke.

Aileen Cahill (Pinelands Regional) had a goal and an assist in Montclair State’s 3-1 win over Kean.

Field hockey

Maddie Kahn (Ocean City) made five saves in Lehigh’s 5-0 win over Colgate. She made 10 saves in a 2-1 loss to Columbia.

In Belmont Abbey’s 3-2 win over Coker, Casey Etter (Millville) had a goal and an assist, and Cuinn Deely (Southern) scored.

In Cabrini’s 8-0 win over Neumann, Caroline Gallagher (Middle Township) had three goals and an assist. Kaylee Lamaine (Holy Spirit) had a goal and an assist, and Makayla Hueber (Lower Cape May Regional) made three saves in 15 minutes.

Cheyenne Avellino (EHT) had a goal and an assist in Gwynedd Mercy’s 6-0 win over Manhattanville.

Molly Reardon (Ocean City) assisted on Salisbury’s lone goal in a 1-0 win over Christopher Newport. She had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over DeSales.

Viking Rowing Club wins at Head of the Schuylkill: The Viking Rowing Club, of Ventnor, won the Masters Quad division at the Head of the Schuylkill Regatta on Sunday in Philadelphia.

The crew, which included Frank Previti, Scott Jones, Elinor Sprause and Bonnie Sharp, won the 2.75-mile, five-boat race in 15 minutes, 33.91 seconds.

Vesper Boat Club was second, Steeringuwright LLL third. Bachelors Barge Club placed fourth, and Bachelors Boat Club B was fifth.